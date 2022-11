Inglaterra es la selección más valiosa del Mundial Qatar 2022

#FIFA World Cup 🏆 teams ranked according to estimated transfer value of players selected as per @CIES_Football algorithm 📊

🥇 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 €1,499m

🥈 Brazil 🇧🇷 €1,455m

🥉 France 🇫🇷 €1,337m

Top valued player for all teams 👉 https://t.co/px5SLyEhTQ pic.twitter.com/BzzgvQul9C