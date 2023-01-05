Rally Dakar 2023, Etapa 4 EN VIVO: clasificación y tiempos

La competencia más importante de Rally se sigue desarrollando en Arabia Saudí. El Dakar 2023 finalizó su cuarta etapa en donde hubo muchas sorpresas en las diferentes categorías.
En esta nota conocerás las clasificaciones.
Clasificaciones Etapa 4 del Rally Dakar 2023
La etapa de motos tuvo como protagonista a Joan Barreda (4H 28' 18''), quien superó por poco a Pablo Quintallina (04h 28' 34''), quien se ubicó en segunda posición en la cuarta prueba de motos.
Cuarta etapa motos:
- Joan Barreda 04H 28' 18''
Pablo Quintanilla 04h 28' 34''
Skyler Howes 04h 29' 23''
Toby Price 04h 30' 42''
Adrien Van Beveren 04h 30' 55''
Luciano Benavides 04h 31' 31''
Kevin Benavides 04h 31' 37''
Daniel Sanders 04h 34' 25''
José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo 04h 37' 22''
Lorenzo Santolino 04h 38' 44''
🏍 @joanbangbang88 was the winner on Stage 4, whilst Daniel Sanders' lead in the general ranking is now 3'33".— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 4, 2023
See the full results here: https://t.co/jtOOjDNIJR #Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/SwfpD05AHW
Rally Dakar 2023, Etapa 4: coches
Por otro lado, en coches, la cuarta etapa estuvo liderada por Sebastien Loeb y Fabian Lurquin (04 H 11’ 34’’), quienes se ubicaron en la posición más alta, seguidos por Stéphane Peterhansel y Edouard Boulanger (04 H 11’ 47’’). El podio lo completó Carlos Sainz y Lucas Cruz (04 H 13’ 24’’).
Sebastien Loeb Y Fabian Lurquin 04 H 11’ 34’’
Stéphane Peterhansel Y Edouard Boulanger 04 H 11’ 47’’
Carlos Sainz Y Lucas Cruz 04 H 13’ 24’’
Nasser Al-Attiyah Y Mathieu Baumel 04 H 13’ 40’’
Yazeed Al Rajhi Y Dirk Von Zitzewitz 04 H 18’ 34’’
Henk Lategan Y Brett Cummings 04 H 18’ 57’’
Mattias Ekstrom Y Emil Bergkvist 04 H 22’ 19’’
Lucas Moraes Y Timo Gottschalk 04 H 22’ 45’’
Giniel De Villiers Y Dennis Murphy 04 H 29’ 45’’
Romain Dumas Y Max Delfino 04 H 43’ 46’’
🚗 Stage 4 victory for @SebastienLoeb 🥇— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 4, 2023
Meanwhile @AlAttiyahN now leads by more than 18 minutes overall.
Full results and standings 👉https://t.co/cx02oT081X pic.twitter.com/5tlGksPF3Q
¿Qué canales trasmiten el Dakar 2023?
España: Teledeporte, Eurosport y DAZN Eurosport
Argentina: ESPN
Estados Unidos: NBC Sports
México: FOX Sports