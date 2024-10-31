En Estados Unidos, algunas personas han encontrado formas creativas de generar ingresos adicionales, y una pareja de Carolina del Norte es prueba de ello. Jasmine, quien comparte su historia en TikTok bajo el usuario @jashustles, reveló cómo ella y su pareja compraban sal de Celtic Sea Salt en tiendas Whole Foods por precios entre U$D 4 y U$D 6 y luego la revendían en Amazon a valores que oscilaban entre U$D 30 y U$D 50. Este método inesperado de reventa de sal rápidamente captó la atención en redes sociales, donde muchos se sorprendieron por su éxito.
@jashustles We went crazy ngl 💰🛒 Hey guyss, my name is Jasmine and I started selling on Amazon in January 2023 and generated over 6 figures in sales my FIRST YEAR 🥳 I eventually taught my boyfriend in September 2023 and i'm such a great teacher that his FIRST MONTH selling on Amazon, he made 20K IN SALES 🤭 mind you he had NO EXPERIENCE AT ALL Now this product we found here was one of our winning products! SALT 🧂 We were buying these for around $4-$6 per pack and they sold for over $30-$50 on Amazon. They were tiktok viral for a little while so consumers were going crazy trying to buy this specific salt! We made soo much money off of these on top of other brand name products that we were selling on our store at the time 💰
El auge y el impacto de la reventa
La pareja no solo generó más U$D 20 mil en ganancias, sino que el fenómeno también resaltó la demanda de productos en plataformas como Amazon, donde las oportunidades de margen pueden ser altas en artículos específicos y difíciles de encontrar. Sin embargo, su éxito también provocó reacciones mixtas, con usuarios comentando en TikTok que la sal comenzó a desaparecer de las tiendas locales, generando frustración para quienes buscaban el producto. Otros expresaron dudas sobre la legalidad de la práctica, aunque revender productos, siempre y cuando se sigan regulaciones específicas, no es ilegal en EE.UU.
El consejo de los expertos
Ryan Grant, experto en reventa, destacó que esta práctica puede ser rentable, pero advierte sobre la importancia de estudiar las restricciones y políticas de plataformas como Amazon para evitar sanciones. También subraya que revender es una excelente opción para quienes buscan ingresos adicionales, pero es crucial estar preparado para manejar los retos logísticos y éticos que conlleva