🥕 Lettuce be clear, you can bring veggies through security!

🍅 Peas remember: fresh snacks are allowed, just keep dips & dressings under 3.4 oz.

🥦 Don’t go bananas, check the "What Can I Bring?" tool before you pack that produce: https://t.co/yKyt4gBV5M pic.twitter.com/r3sDTATOlo