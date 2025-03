#RECALL: Gerolsteiner recalls Sparkling Water Bottles due to laceration hazard. The recalled water bottles can crack, causing a laceration hazard. Get a refund. CONTACT: 800-777-0633 or https://t.co/Ej7l3FODdO



Full recall: https://t.co/jdp3J4v36O pic.twitter.com/Phj6an3etm