Últimas Noticias
Podcasts Videos
Calculadora liga 1 Concursos RPP
Videos
Buscar
Reproduciendo
RPP Noticias
Estás escuchando Estás escuchando En vivo En vivo
 
00:00 / 00:00
Lima
89.7 FM /730 AM
Ver programación
Arequipa
102.3 FM / 1170 AM
Ver programación
Chiclayo
96.7 FM / 870 AM
Ver programación
Huancayo
97.3 FM / 1140 AM
Ver programación
Trujillo
90.9 FM / 790 AM
Ver programación
Piura
103.3 FM / 920 AM
Ver programación
Cusco
93.3 FM
Ver programación
Cajamarca
100.7 FM / 1130 AM
Ver programación
La información más relevante de la actualidad al momento
Actualizado hace 0 minutos
Letras en el tiempo
Letras en el tiempo
Historias con niños
EP 33 • 41:58
Entrevistas ADN
Entrevistas ADN
Puerto de Chancay entre los riesgos para la seguridad hemisférica, dice profesor del Colegio de Guerra del Ejercito de EE.UU.
EP 1862 • 17:29
Reflexiones del evangelio
Reflexiones del evangelio
Miércoles 3 de agosto | (San Gregorio Magno) - "Al ponerse el sol, los que tenían enfermos con el mal que fuese, se los llevaban; y él, poniendo las manos sobre cada uno, los iba curando"
EP 1067 • 12:10

Estrenos de Películas hoy 04 de septiembre del 2025

Estas son las películas que se estrenan hoy en Perú en las plataformas online de streaming. Revisa aquí la sinopsis, puntaje y trailer de los títulos de Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney y Max.

Redacción RPP

por Redacción RPP

·
4 de Septiembre del 2025
Tomb Watcher
Tomb Watcher
1h 32minDrama,Terror2025
Director: Vathanyu Ingkawiwat
Reparto: Woranuch Bhirombhakdi,Thanavate Siriwattanakul,Arachaporn Pokinpakorn
Valoración:
IMBD 5.4
Sinopsis

Para cobrar una herencia, un viudo y su amante deben pasar cien días con el cadáver de su esposa en una mansión aislada.

¿Dónde verla?
Netflix
Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital
Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital
1h 31minTerror2024
Reparto: Enrique Gil,Jane De Leon,Alexa Miro,MJ Lastimosa,Rob Gomez
Valoración:
IMBD 7.2
Sinopsis

A team of adventurous celebrities filming in Taiwan’s infamous Xinglin Hospital, one of Southeast Asia’s most haunted locations, quickly descends into terror as they encounter escalating paranormal phenomena. As tensions rise and personalities clash, they become pawns of a malevolent entity, forcing them to make difficult choices and sacrifices to survive the horrifying ordeal.

¿Dónde verla?
Netflix
¡Has llegado al final de la lista!
Tags
Series Películas online Netflix estrenos Peru

Últimas noticias

Contenido promocionado

Taboola