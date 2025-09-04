Estrenos de Películas hoy 04 de septiembre del 2025

4 de Septiembre del 2025
Tomb Watcher
1h 32minDrama,Terror2025
Director: Vathanyu Ingkawiwat
Reparto: Woranuch Bhirombhakdi,Thanavate Siriwattanakul,Arachaporn Pokinpakorn
Valoración:
Sinopsis
Para cobrar una herencia, un viudo y su amante deben pasar cien días con el cadáver de su esposa en una mansión aislada.
¿Dónde verla?
Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital
1h 31minTerror2024
Reparto: Enrique Gil,Jane De Leon,Alexa Miro,MJ Lastimosa,Rob Gomez
Valoración:
Sinopsis
A team of adventurous celebrities filming in Taiwan’s infamous Xinglin Hospital, one of Southeast Asia’s most haunted locations, quickly descends into terror as they encounter escalating paranormal phenomena. As tensions rise and personalities clash, they become pawns of a malevolent entity, forcing them to make difficult choices and sacrifices to survive the horrifying ordeal.
¿Dónde verla?