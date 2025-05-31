Últimas Noticias
Podcasts Videos
Calculadora liga 1 Concursos RPP
Videos
Buscar
Reproduciendo
RPP Noticias
Estás escuchando En vivo
 
00:00 / 00:00
Lima
89.7 FM /730 AM
Ver programación
Arequipa
102.3 FM / 1170 AM
Ver programación
Chiclayo
96.7 FM / 870 AM
Ver programación
Huancayo
97.3 FM / 1140 AM
Ver programación
Trujillo
90.9 FM / 790 AM
Ver programación
Piura
103.3 FM / 920 AM
Ver programación
Cusco
93.3 FM
Ver programación
Cajamarca
100.7 FM / 1130 AM
Ver programación
La información más relevante de la actualidad al momento
Actualizado hace 0 minutos
Reflexiones del evangelio
Domingo 1 de junio | (Ascensión) - "Mientras los bendecía se separó de ellos, subiendo hacia el cielo"
EP 987 • 12:08
Voces regionales
Turismo sostenible para transformar Lambayeque
EP 6 • 21:58
Entrevistas ADN
Fiscalía señala que pedido para reconsiderar archivamiento de denuncia contra Boluarte no interfiere en labores del Congreso
EP 1836 • 18:26

Estrenos de Películas hoy 31 de mayo del 2025

Estas son las películas que se estrenan hoy en Perú en las plataformas online de streaming. Revisa aquí la sinopsis, puntaje y trailer de los títulos de Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney y Max.

Redacción RPP

por Redacción RPP

·
31 de Mayo del 2025
Mountainhead
Mountainhead
1h 52minDrama,Comedia2025
Director: Jesse Armstrong
Reparto: Steve Carell,Jason Schwartzman,Cory Michael Smith,Ramy Youssef,Hadley Robinson,Andy Daly,Ali Kinkade,Daniel Oreskes,David Thompson,Amie MacKenzie,Ava Kostia
Valoración:
Rotten Tomatoes 79
Sinopsis

Un grupo de amigos multimillonarios se reúne en medio de una creciente crisis internacional.

Trailer
¿Dónde verla?
Max
Retro
Retro
2h 42minAcción & Aventura,Drama,Romance2025
Director: Karthik Subbaraj
Reparto: Suriya,Pooja Hegde,Joju George,Jayaram,Nassar,Prakash Raj,Sujith Sankar,Singampuli,Swasika,Karunakaran,Avinash Raghudevan,Gajaraj,Tamizh,Prem Kumar,Ramachandran Durairaj
Valoración:
IMBD 7.9
Sinopsis

Después de crecer con un padre delincuente, Paari se aleja de su familia adoptiva para vivir tranquilamente con su amada Rukmini. Por desgracia, su pasado no lo dejará.

¿Dónde verla?
Netflix
Trace
Trace
1h 30minTerror2015
Director: Ryan Brookhart
Reparto: August Roads,Jerod Meagher,Sam Valentine,Maddie McGuire,Jesse Pepe,Samantha Lee,Nick Fink
Valoración:
IMBD 3.6
Sinopsis

Un grupo de amigos que experimentan con EVP (fenómeno de voz electrónica) abren accidentalmente una puerta que permite a un poderoso demonio entrar en nuestro mundo. Ahora, la vida de todos están en peligro.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
King Invincible
King Invincible
1h 55minMisterio & Suspense,Acción & Aventura2017
Director: Obafemi Adisa
Reparto: Tope Tedela,Gabriel Afolayan,Omowunmi Dada,Bimbo Manuel
Sinopsis

A handsome warlord is transforming into a wolf due to a curse that has been placed on him. He must immediately find the cure to this curse or be forever damned.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Moms at War
Moms at War
1h 31minComedia2018
Director: Omoni Oboli
Reparto: Omoni Oboli,alvin abayomi,Funke Akindele,Ayodeji Richard Makun,Michelle Dede,Yul Edochie
Valoración:
IMBD 6.6
Sinopsis

Dos estudiantes ejemplares se ven obligados a competir por el primer premio en un concurso escolar, pero la batalla más feroz la libran sus propias madres.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
New Money
New Money
1h 47minComedia2018
Director: Tope Oshin
Reparto: Adeolu Adefarasin,Osas Ighodaro,Dakore Egbuson-Akande,Femi Branch,Blossom Chukwujekwu,Daniel Effiong,Wofai Fada,Falz,Bikiya Graham Douglas,Kate Henshaw-Nuttal,Kalu Ikeagwu,Wale Ojo,Yolanda Okereke,Jemima Osunde
Sinopsis

La vida de una joven diseñadora da un giro cuando descubre que es la heredera del imperio multimillonario de su padre ausente.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai
The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai
1h 38minRomance,Comedia2017
Director: Niyi Akinmolayan
Reparto: Adesua Etomi,Banky Wellington,Sola Sobowale,Enyinna Nwigwe,Daniella Down
Valoración:
IMBD 4.7
Sinopsis

En esta secuela de la exitosa comedia de 2016, una pareja tiene una cita que termina en una propuesta de matrimonio accidental y desata el caos familiar.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Something Wicked
Something Wicked
1h 38minDrama,Misterio & Suspense2017
Director: Okey Uzoeshi
Reparto: Gabriel Afolayan,Ireti Doyle,Beverly Naya,Ivie Okujaye,Keira Hewatch,Okey Uzoeshi
Valoración:
IMBD 4.7
Sinopsis

A widowed mother receives an unexpected visit from her orphaned nephew, who has a difficult time fitting into his new family, the mother struggles with the challenges of a failing business and balancing single parenthood, but in all the family's bond is tested.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Everything About My Wife
Everything About My Wife
1h 50minComedia,Romance2025
Director: Real Florido
Reparto: Dennis Trillo,Sam Milby,Jennylyn Mercado,Carmi Martin,Alex San Agustin,Nova Villa,Ruby Ruiz,Donna Cariaga,Isay Alvarez,Romnick Sarmenta,Annette Gozon-Valdes
Valoración:
IMBD 5.1
Sinopsis

The film revolves around an unhappy married man who seeks the help of a Casanova to seduce his wife and get her to ask for a divorce.

¿Dónde verla?
Netflix
For Old Times' Sake
For Old Times' Sake
1h 48minDrama2019
Director: Austin Lawrence
Reparto: Isaac Davies,Charlotte Watson
Valoración:
IMBD 3.5
Sinopsis

Andrew, a dance teacher is struggling to keep his dance studio afloat. Along comes Catherine, who enrolls for some of his classes but brings along a lot of baggage.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Made in Heaven
Made in Heaven
1h 56minComedia,Fantasía,Romance2019
Director: Toka McBaror
Reparto: Toyin Abraham,Dauda Adewale,Donia Mako Adewoye,Amaka Ann Amamchukwu,Vivian Arinze,Onoge Tega Ben,Blossom Chukwujekwu,Bennett Chinedu Daniel,Cassie Daniel,Ara Deinde,Chimamanda Dennis
Valoración:
IMBD 4.2
Sinopsis

A dead man is given a second chance at life to find love, but his time is limited.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Scarred
Scarred
1h 26minTerror,Drama2013
Director: Eddie Lengyel
Reparto: Ari Lehman,Don Kilrain,Lisa Neeld,Mark Cray,Tina Grimm,Jessica Lauschin,Max Elinsky,Molly Miller,Justine Greenwald,Bart Flynn,Robbie Barnes,Shawn C. Phillips,Haley Kocinski,Julie Anne Prescott
Valoración:
IMBD 3.1
Sinopsis

Four models go on a photo shoot at an abandoned house previously belonging to the infamous Kandie family. Little do they know that Jonah Kandie still lurks there, seeking revenge on anyone that comes near after being scarred beyond recognition by his father as a young boy. One by one, the models soon become the victims of the vicious killer's merciless hatred for all things beautiful.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Love Thy Neighbour
Love Thy Neighbour
1h 13minDrama,Comedia2020
Director: Aidan MacKay,Sean Todd
Reparto: Aidan MacKay,Sean Todd
Sinopsis

Fareed and Gbemi are determined to be better people by loving their neighbors as themselves but how much love will be for Lola their new neighbor

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Lotanna
Lotanna
1h 30minDrama,Misterio & Suspense2017
Director: Toka Mcbaror
Reparto: Chris Attoh,Liz Benson,Jide Kosoko (Prince),Ama K. Abebrese,Bimbo Manuel,Chris Okagbue
Valoración:
IMBD 7.1
Sinopsis

A young man discovers that he must offset a debt owed by his late father. He goes through a myriad of trials and tribulations that stand to make or break him.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Jumbled
Jumbled
1h 55minRomance,Comedia,Drama2019
Director: Saheed Apanpa,Airebamen Irene
Reparto: Beverly Naya,Kenneth Okolie,Lilian Esoro,Wale Ojo,Femi Adebayo,Eucharia Anunobi Ekwu,Airebamen Irene,Harry Kemm,Emem Ufot
Valoración:
IMBD 5.6
Sinopsis

The lives of a couple and a single desperate lady entangle in a story of deception, betrayal and revenge.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Levi
Levi
1h 33minDrama2019
Director: Okechukwu Oku
Reparto: Chinazor Anuo,Lydia Forson,Nancy Isime,Joseph Benjamin,Charles Murphy Iwuchukwu,Bimbo Manuel,Maxwell Nebo,Chinenye Nnaji,Ramsey Nouah,Shire Nwachukwu,Mordiyyah Obani,Rodiyyah Obani,Bolaji Ogunmola
Valoración:
IMBD 6.8
Sinopsis

The film tells the story of Levi, who after being diagnosed of a life-threatening medical condition, decides to look for and get his childhood love interest (Somi), so they can finally be together before his death. However, Somi is already married, but Levi will not accept defeat.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Payday
Payday
1h 50minComedia2018
Director: Cheta Chukwu
Reparto: Baaj Adebule,Ebiye Victor,Orwi Manny Ameh,Bisola Aiyeola,Mawuli Gavor,Segilola Ogidan,Meg Otanwa
Valoración:
IMBD 5.5
Sinopsis

Después de una noche de excesos, dos compañeros de casa se embarcan en una alocada aventura para recuperar el dinero que le deben a la hija del casero fallecido.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Lagos Landing
Lagos Landing
1h 41minMisterio & Suspense,Acción & Aventura,Romance2022
Director: Theo Ukpaa
Reparto: Eric Abensur,Adunni Ade,Tana Adelana,Daniel K. Daniel,Kayla Eva,Ramsey Nouah,Melissa Papel,Basorge Tariah Jr.
Valoración:
IMBD 3.2
Sinopsis

Jacqueline joins a dating site seeking her dream love story. She connects with Bayo, a wealthy young lawyer from remote West Africa with a seemingly mundane life.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Loving Amanda
Loving Amanda
1h 52minRomance2022
Director: Michael Akinrogunde
Reparto: Sunmbo Adeoye,Murewa Alade,Teniola Aladese,Chinonso Arubayi,Steve Asinobi,Alex Ayalogu
Valoración:
IMBD 6.9
Sinopsis

A heartbroken young woman embarks on a journey of self-discovery, finding solace and redemption through an unexpected romance that blossoms from the ashes of her past.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Black Men Rock
Black Men Rock
2h 20minComedia,Romance2018
Director: Okey Ifeanyi
Reparto: Nneka J. Adams,Ene Jane Adoyi,Toosweet Annan,Clara Adjoa Asantuwa,Akim Badmus,Iyanu Busayo,Mary Busayo,Patrick Chilaka,John Dumelo,Tamara Eteimo,Rosemary Iniobong
Sinopsis

When three sisters go on a big family vacation with their husbands, unexpected events shake the foundations of their marriages.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Social Media 101
Social Media 101
1h 30minComedia,Drama2019
Director: Paul Iheanyichukwu Igwe
Reparto: Charles Inojie,Deyemi Okanlawon,Kenneth Okolie,Mary Lazarus,Tana Egbo-Adelana,Ufuoma McDermott
Valoración:
IMBD 1.8
Sinopsis

Social media 101 gives a highlight of people’s lifestyle on social media through the eyes of 3 young women (Ada, Emelda and Gina); Ada is a Baker who puts up pictures/Videos of her works hoping to get patronage but meets her Waterloo. Emelda who filters and photoshops everything (boobs, Hips, Skin tone) she posts on social media soon catches the attention of an American based business tycoon who falls in love with one of her Photoshopped pictures until an unexpected turn of events reveals shocking truths. Gina the married one has a restrain from her husband to post anything that concerns him on social which leads to suspicions and hidden secrets.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Let Karma
Let Karma
1h 30minDrama2019
Director: Biodun Stephen
Reparto: Ray Adeka,Bisola Aiyeola,Evelyn Bada,Blossom Chukwujekwu,Chucks Chyke,Daniel K. Daniel,Courage Akpaniko Edwart,Keira Hewatch
Valoración:
IMBD 5.8
Sinopsis

Driven apart by the stresses of life, a husband and wife must face their changing love. Will love triumph through the darkness?

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Makate Must Sell
Makate Must Sell
1h 28minComedia,Romance,Drama2019
Director: Don Omope
Reparto: Toyin Abraham,Bisola Aiyeola,Igwe 2pac,Blossom Chukwujekwu,Diipo Adeusi,Josh Alfred,Nnamdi Awa-Kalu,Lepacious Bose
Valoración:
IMBD 7.2
Sinopsis

A young lady is pressured to get married by her aunt and family members, but finding a man to marry her is difficult until the man of her dreams shows up unexpectedly.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Benevolence
Benevolence
1h 54minDrama2016
Director: Doris Ariole
Reparto: Tim Godfrey,Kalu Ikeagwu,Fragrance Kayoh,Chioma Nwosu,Ijeoma Peters,Emeka Smith
Valoración:
IMBD 2.6
Sinopsis

A woman in despair meets a mysterious man under circumstances that she believes may be a case of divine intervention.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Laurie
Laurie
1h 32minRomance,Misterio & Suspense,Drama,Familia,Acción & Aventura2020
Valoración:
IMBD 4.1
Sinopsis

What happens when Laurie finds what she had lost hope of ever finding in her patient, Andrew?

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Soft Work
Soft Work
1h 40minAcción & Aventura2020
Director: Darasen Richards
Reparto: Alexx Ekubo,Frank Donga,Akin Lewis,Shaffy Bello,Adedayo Davies,Mofe Duncan,Rolake Faluyi,Grace Johnson
Valoración:
IMBD 6.4
Sinopsis

A con artist attempts to swindle a chief, not anticipating the involvement of an alluring concubine, turning the heist into a dangerous adventure.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Swapped
Swapped
1h 36minDrama2020
Reparto: Eve Esin,Adaeze Chiegbu,Stanley Igboanugo,Okechukwu Innocent,Ego Nwosu,Boniface Okafor
Valoración:
IMBD 5
Sinopsis

Cyril and Amara are a happily married couple, but hard times are the true test of love.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Drawing Strength
Drawing Strength
1h 24minDrama2019
Director: Dimbo Atiya
Reparto: Tracy Idonije Adebo,Kayode Aiyegbusi,Sophie Alakija,Dimbo Atiya,Jide Attah
Sinopsis

An award-winning architect has all the trappings of success but finds herself questioning her Christian faith.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Mad About You
Mad About You
1h 44minComedia,Romance2019
Director: Victor Okpala
Reparto: Blossom Chukwujekwu,Stephen Damian,Chichi Edward,Ifu Ennada,Annie Macauley,Uche Nwaefuna
Sinopsis

A celebrity couple look like a perfect pair in the eyes of the media, but their relationship struggles behind the scenes.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Deep Cover
Deep Cover
1h 23minCrimen,Drama,Comedia,Romance2020
Director: Best Okoduwa
Reparto: Kunle Remi,Scarlet Gomez,Charles Inojie,Elvis Duke,Femi Durojaiye
Sinopsis

An intelligence unit led by a savvy detective is on the trail of a brilliant cybercriminal sponsored by a top government official in the state.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Beast Within
Beast Within
1h 24minRomance,Drama2018
Director: Daniel Emeke Oriahi
Reparto: Evelyn Johnson,Ijeoma Agu,Baaj Adebule
Sinopsis

The love story of a blind man and the woman who changes his life.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Double Strings
Double Strings
1h 18minDrama2020
Director: Patrick Odjegba,Toka Mcbaror
Reparto: Steve Asinobi,Ushbebe Comedian,Stephen Damian,Victor Decker,Henrietta Ibekwe
Valoración:
IMBD 1.8
Sinopsis

The perfect life of Jenny, who has a great job and a new husband, is upended when she wakes up to find the dead body of her husband, and discovers her life is now at the mercy of a dangerous kingpin.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
A Million Baby
A Million Baby
1h 36minComedia2017
Director: Sunshine Olawore
Reparto: Odunlade Adekola,Ada Ameh,Tony Akposheri
Sinopsis

A family woman who loves to give and help the needy becomes the victim of her own goodwill.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Paradise
Paradise
1h 29minDrama2020
Valoración:
IMBD 5.1
Sinopsis

While Teivi is just a ambitious young man from the Tahitian golden youth, his distant cousin Yasmina is a full-blooded Maori owner of a mysterious gift that isolated her from the world. Their paths will clash.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Kinsman
Kinsman
1h 47minComedia,Drama,Romance2018
Valoración:
IMBD 7.8
Sinopsis

A young widow's mother in-law, tries to match make her with a much older rich man.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
Sergeant Tutu
Sergeant Tutu
1h 42minAcción & Aventura,Comedia2017
Sinopsis

CONTENTS FROM A STOLEN BAG MOTIVATES TWO CROOKED COPS ON AN INVESTIGATION THAT QUICKLY GOES DOWN HILL.

¿Dónde verla?
Amazon Prime Video
¡Has llegado al final de la lista!
Tags
Series Películas online Netflix estrenos Peru

Últimas noticias

Contenido promocionado

Taboola