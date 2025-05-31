Estrenos de Películas hoy 31 de mayo del 2025

Un grupo de amigos multimillonarios se reúne en medio de una creciente crisis internacional.
Después de crecer con un padre delincuente, Paari se aleja de su familia adoptiva para vivir tranquilamente con su amada Rukmini. Por desgracia, su pasado no lo dejará.
Un grupo de amigos que experimentan con EVP (fenómeno de voz electrónica) abren accidentalmente una puerta que permite a un poderoso demonio entrar en nuestro mundo. Ahora, la vida de todos están en peligro.
A handsome warlord is transforming into a wolf due to a curse that has been placed on him. He must immediately find the cure to this curse or be forever damned.
Dos estudiantes ejemplares se ven obligados a competir por el primer premio en un concurso escolar, pero la batalla más feroz la libran sus propias madres.
La vida de una joven diseñadora da un giro cuando descubre que es la heredera del imperio multimillonario de su padre ausente.
En esta secuela de la exitosa comedia de 2016, una pareja tiene una cita que termina en una propuesta de matrimonio accidental y desata el caos familiar.
A widowed mother receives an unexpected visit from her orphaned nephew, who has a difficult time fitting into his new family, the mother struggles with the challenges of a failing business and balancing single parenthood, but in all the family's bond is tested.
The film revolves around an unhappy married man who seeks the help of a Casanova to seduce his wife and get her to ask for a divorce.
Andrew, a dance teacher is struggling to keep his dance studio afloat. Along comes Catherine, who enrolls for some of his classes but brings along a lot of baggage.
A dead man is given a second chance at life to find love, but his time is limited.
Four models go on a photo shoot at an abandoned house previously belonging to the infamous Kandie family. Little do they know that Jonah Kandie still lurks there, seeking revenge on anyone that comes near after being scarred beyond recognition by his father as a young boy. One by one, the models soon become the victims of the vicious killer's merciless hatred for all things beautiful.
Fareed and Gbemi are determined to be better people by loving their neighbors as themselves but how much love will be for Lola their new neighbor
A young man discovers that he must offset a debt owed by his late father. He goes through a myriad of trials and tribulations that stand to make or break him.
The lives of a couple and a single desperate lady entangle in a story of deception, betrayal and revenge.
The film tells the story of Levi, who after being diagnosed of a life-threatening medical condition, decides to look for and get his childhood love interest (Somi), so they can finally be together before his death. However, Somi is already married, but Levi will not accept defeat.
Después de una noche de excesos, dos compañeros de casa se embarcan en una alocada aventura para recuperar el dinero que le deben a la hija del casero fallecido.
Jacqueline joins a dating site seeking her dream love story. She connects with Bayo, a wealthy young lawyer from remote West Africa with a seemingly mundane life.
A heartbroken young woman embarks on a journey of self-discovery, finding solace and redemption through an unexpected romance that blossoms from the ashes of her past.
When three sisters go on a big family vacation with their husbands, unexpected events shake the foundations of their marriages.
Social media 101 gives a highlight of people’s lifestyle on social media through the eyes of 3 young women (Ada, Emelda and Gina); Ada is a Baker who puts up pictures/Videos of her works hoping to get patronage but meets her Waterloo. Emelda who filters and photoshops everything (boobs, Hips, Skin tone) she posts on social media soon catches the attention of an American based business tycoon who falls in love with one of her Photoshopped pictures until an unexpected turn of events reveals shocking truths. Gina the married one has a restrain from her husband to post anything that concerns him on social which leads to suspicions and hidden secrets.
Driven apart by the stresses of life, a husband and wife must face their changing love. Will love triumph through the darkness?
A young lady is pressured to get married by her aunt and family members, but finding a man to marry her is difficult until the man of her dreams shows up unexpectedly.
A woman in despair meets a mysterious man under circumstances that she believes may be a case of divine intervention.
What happens when Laurie finds what she had lost hope of ever finding in her patient, Andrew?
A con artist attempts to swindle a chief, not anticipating the involvement of an alluring concubine, turning the heist into a dangerous adventure.
Cyril and Amara are a happily married couple, but hard times are the true test of love.
An award-winning architect has all the trappings of success but finds herself questioning her Christian faith.
A celebrity couple look like a perfect pair in the eyes of the media, but their relationship struggles behind the scenes.
An intelligence unit led by a savvy detective is on the trail of a brilliant cybercriminal sponsored by a top government official in the state.
The love story of a blind man and the woman who changes his life.
The perfect life of Jenny, who has a great job and a new husband, is upended when she wakes up to find the dead body of her husband, and discovers her life is now at the mercy of a dangerous kingpin.
A family woman who loves to give and help the needy becomes the victim of her own goodwill.
While Teivi is just a ambitious young man from the Tahitian golden youth, his distant cousin Yasmina is a full-blooded Maori owner of a mysterious gift that isolated her from the world. Their paths will clash.
A young widow's mother in-law, tries to match make her with a much older rich man.
CONTENTS FROM A STOLEN BAG MOTIVATES TWO CROOKED COPS ON AN INVESTIGATION THAT QUICKLY GOES DOWN HILL.