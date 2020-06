⭐️ #BBCBitesizeDaily is back today! ⭐️



To get you in the learning mood, here are @mwaksybluepeter, @karimzeroual, @aguerosergiokun, @dbuzz6589, @Dani_MasDyer and @JudgeRinderTV with some top tips!#Homeschooling #HomeschoolingUK pic.twitter.com/TKnBr4Z08g