WWE | Ric Flair y Hulk Hogan serán capitanes de un duelo por equipos en Arabia Saudita

At #WWECrownJewel, it will be #TeamFlair vs. #TeamHogan in a 5-on-5 Tag Team Match with @WWERollins as the Captain of #TeamHogan and @RandyOrton as the Captain of #TeamFlair! #RAW@HulkHogan @RicFlairNatrBoy @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/HiNwiAiSjU