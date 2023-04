#Breaking @USCG Cutter Bernard C. Webber's crew repatriated 29 migrants to Cuba, Tues.#USCG & partner agency crews working around the clock to stop people from illegally landing in the U.S. #DontTakeToTheSea



Since Oct. 1, 2022, #USCG crews interdicted 6,107 Cubans.@USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/x610qH7nfW