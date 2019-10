Tune in to watch the first #AllWomanSpacewalk! Starting at approximately 7:50 a.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 18, NASA Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will set their spacesuits to battery power before venturing outside of the International Space Station for a 5.5 hour spacewalk. The duo will work in the vacuum of space to replace a power controller that failed over the weekend. Watch: