Real-time U.S. gun violence numbers* with 5 days left in 2019:

•14,971 gun deaths

•28,978 gun injuries

•680 children (age 0-11) shot

•3,018 teenagers (age 12-17) shot

•409 mass shootings

•1,515 defensive use incidents

•1,805 unintentional shootings

•23,760 suicides*