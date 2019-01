As everyone knows when Scarlet was born she was 3 months early. She ended up getting NEC (and certain stomach infection) and the antibiotics that she needed cause hearing loss. It has been a LONG and emotional experience. She reacted to most sounds so we thought she could hear fairly well. After what I witnessed today, it was not as well as I thought. Hearing aids make a WORLD of difference! I am so blessed and thankful for Atlanta Hearing Associates in Milledgeville for all that they have done for our baby girl. Anyway, enjoy one of the absolute best days of our lives. By the way, I'm crying, you're crying, everyone is crying. 😍😍😍😭😭 “To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com”