A four-legged whale from Peru indicates that early whales crossed the South Atlantic before 42.6 million years ago and may have propelled like otters: with a robust tail and webbed fingers on their long feet. Our palaeontologist Olivier Lambert explains why this skeleton from Peru illustrates a key phase in the evolution and dispersal of early whales. #naturalsciencesbrussels www.naturalsciences.be/en/news/item/17608/ FR: www.naturalsciences.be/fr/news/item/17608/ NL: www.naturalsciences.be/nl/news/item/17608/