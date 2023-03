Snapdragon 8gen3 rumors

TSMC N4P

1 + 5 + 2 architecture,

a Cortex-X4 mega-core 3.75GHz

five Cortex-A720 large core 3.0GHz two Cortex-A520 small core 2.0GHz than Snapdragon 8gen2 more than one performance core, less than the energy efficiency core. The GPU is Adreno750. pic.twitter.com/MTGOtnL46E