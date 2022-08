🇲🇾 WE'RE BACK 🇲🇾



It's been 4 long years, but we're returning to the Arena of Stars at Resorts World Genting with #ESLOne Malaysia 2022!



📅 23-28 August

💰 $400,000

⚔️ 12 teams

🎟️ Friday 10th 3pm MYThttps://t.co/gti0wpICAl pic.twitter.com/d1xwni7ZQq