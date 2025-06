Francia vs Turquía EN VIVO: ¿a qué hora juegan y por dónde ver la Semana 1 de la Liga de Naciones de Vóley Femenino 2025?

🇹🇭 vs 🇹🇷 — ALWAYS A MUST-WATCH 🔥



In their #VNL2024 clash, Türkiye came out strong and sealed the win in straight sets. Now it’s time for the next chapter! 💥



They face off again at #VNL2025:

📍 Beijing 🇨🇳

🗓️ June 6, 11:30am GMT ⏰



🏐 #BePartOfTheGame #Volleyball #VNL pic.twitter.com/xMI01AZip3