All systems have to be perfect. Lessons learned. We’ll get it right. Artemis will roll back to the VAB to troubleshoot the umbilical.The Moon awaits! We’ll be Back for the Oct.Launch. Go Artemis!Thank you to the team for their continued excellence. @nasa @Boeing @LockheedMartin https://t.co/M0MisDkgrS pic.twitter.com/DaTsJADmVJ