Los Critics Choice Awards 2023 se llevaron a cabo el último domingo en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.). La gala organizada por la Asociación de Críticos (CCA), conformada por especialistas de Estados Unidos y Canadá, hizo justicia al premiar a una serie aclamada, pero ignorada en otras ceremonias: "Better Call Saul".
Asimismo, la ganadora de la noche en el apartado cinematográfico fue la cinta de Marvel, "Everything Everywhere All at Once". La Casa de las Ideas se llevó otro galardón gracias a Angela Bassett, quien ganó en la categoría de mejor actriz secundaria por su papel en "Black Panther".
Chelsea Handler estuvo a cargo de la presentación de los Critics Choice Awards 2023, que convocó a varias celebridades del cine y la televisión. Premios especiales se llevaron Jeff Bridges y Janelle Monáe, a quienes se les concedió el premio Lifetime Achievement Award y el SeeHer, respectivamente.
A continuación, conoce la lista completa de ganadores en la edición 28 de los Critics Choice Awards.
Cine
Mejor película
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Elvis”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADORA)
“The Fabelmans”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
“RRR”
“Tár”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Women Talking”
Mejor actor
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” (GANADOR)
Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
Bill Nighy, “Living”
Mejor actriz
Cate Blanchett, “Tár” (GANADORA)
Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
Margot Robbie, “Babylon”
Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor actor secundario
Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADOR)
Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”
Mejor actriz secundaria
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (GANADORA)
Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Mejor actor/actriz joven
Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”
Jalyn Hall, “Till”
Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fabelmans” (GANADOR)
Bella Ramsey, “Catherine Called Birdy”
Banks Repeta, “Armageddon Time”
Sadie Sink, “The Whale”
Mejor reparto
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (GANADOR)
“The Woman King”
“Women Talking”
Mejor director
James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Damien Chazelle, “Babylon”
Todd Field, “Tár”
Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADOR)
Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”
S. S. Rajamouli, “RRR”
Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Mejor guion original
Todd Field, “Tár”
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADOR)
Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”
Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”
Mejor guion adaptado
Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”
Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”
Rian Johnson, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “She Said”
Sarah Polley, “Women Talking” (GANADORA)
Mejor fotografía
Russell Carpenter, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”
Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár”
Janusz Kaminski, “The Fabelmans”
Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick” (GANADOR)
Linus Sandgren, “Babylon”
Mejor diseño de producción
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara, “The Fabelmans”
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, “Elvis”
Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, “Babylon” (GANADOR)
Mejor edición
Tom Cross, “Babylon”
Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADOR)
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, “Elvis”
Monika Willi, “Tár”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (GANADOR)
Jenny Eagan, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Shirley Kurata, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Catherine Martin, “Elvis”
Gersha Phillips, “The Woman King”
Mary Zophres, “Babylon”
Mejor peinado y maquillaje
“Babylon”
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Elvis” (GANADOR)
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Whale”
Mejores efectos visuales
“Avatar: The Way of Water” (GANADOR)
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“RRR”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor comedia
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Bros”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (GANADOR)
“Triangle of Sadness”
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
Mejor cinta animada
“Pinocchio” (GANADOR)
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
“Turning Red”
“Wendell & Wild”
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Argentina, 1985”
“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
“Close”
“Decision to Leave”
“RRR” (GANADOR)
Mejor canción
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
“Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”) (GANADOR)
“New Body Rhumba,” Pat Mahoney, James Murphy, Nancy Whang (“White Noise”)
Mejor banda sonora
Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Michael Giacchino, “The Batman”
Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Tár” (GANADOR)
Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”
Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
John Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Televisión
Mejor serie dramática
“Andor”
“Bad Sisters”
“Better Call Saul” (GANADOR)
“The Crown”
“Euphoria”
“The Good Fight”
“House of the Dragon”
“Severance”
“Yellowstone”
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Diego Luna, “Andor”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (GANADOR)
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Antony Starr, “The Boys”
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”
Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone”
Zendaya, “Euphoria” (GANADORA)
Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática
Andre Braugher, “The Good Fight”
Ismael Cruz Córdova, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
Michael Emerson, “Evil”
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (GANADOR)
John Lithgow, “The Old Man”
Matt Smith, “House of the Dragon”
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática
Milly Alcock, “House of the Dragon”
Carol Burnett, “Better Call Saul”
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (GANADORA)
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Audra McDonald, “The Good Fight”
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
Mejor serie de comedia
“Abbott Elementary” (GANADOR)
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Better Things”
“Ghosts”
“Hacks”
“Reboot”
“Reservation Dogs”
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Keegan-Michael Key, “Reboot”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (GANADOR)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva”
Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” (GANADOR)
Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia
Brandon Scott Jones, “Ghosts”
Leslie Jordan, “Call Me Kat”
James Marsden, “Dead to Me”
Chris Perfetti, “Abbott Elementary”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Henry Winkler, “Barry” (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia
Paulina Alexis, “Reservation Dogs”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Marcia Gay Harden, “Uncoupled”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Annie Potts, “Young Sheldon”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (GANADORA)
Mejor miniserie
“The Dropout” (GANADOR)
“Gaslit”
“The Girl from Plainville”
“The Offer”
“Pam & Tommy”
“Station Eleven”
“This Is Going to Hurt”
“Under the Banner of Heaven”
Mejor película hecha para televisión
“Fresh”
“Prey”
“Ray Donovan: The Movie”
“The Survivor”
“Three Months”
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (GANADOR)
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Ben Foster, “The Survivor”
Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
Samuel L. Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”
Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (GANADOR)
Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”
Ben Whishaw, “This is Going to Hurt”
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
Amber Midthunder, “Prey”
Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “The First Lady”
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (GANADORA)
Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”
Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”
Matthew Goode, “The Offer”
Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” (GANADOR)
Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”
Shea Whigham, “Gaslit”
Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
Dominique Fishback, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”
Betty Gilpin, “Gaslit”
Melanie Lynskey, “Candy”
Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (GANADORA)
Juno Temple, “The Offer”
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
“1899”
Borgen”
“Extraordinary Attorney Woo”
“Garcia!”
“The Kingdom Exodus”
“Kleo”
“My Brilliant Friend”
“Pachinko” (GANADOR)
“Tehran”
Mejor serie animada
“Bluey”
“Bob’s Burgers”
“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Pripmleal”
“Harley Quinn” (GANADOR)
“Star Trek: Lower Decks”
“Undone”
Mejor talk show
“The Amber Ruffin Show”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (GANADOR)
“Late Night with Seth Meyers”
“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”
Mejor especial de comedia
“Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune”
“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”
“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual”
“Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth”
“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (GANADOR)
“Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early”
