Ke Huy Quan, Cate Blanchett, Bob Odenkirk y Zendaya estuvieron entre los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2023. | Fuente: Composición (AFP)

Los Critics Choice Awards 2023 se llevaron a cabo el último domingo en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.). La gala organizada por la Asociación de Críticos (CCA), conformada por especialistas de Estados Unidos y Canadá, hizo justicia al premiar a una serie aclamada, pero ignorada en otras ceremonias: "Better Call Saul".

Asimismo, la ganadora de la noche en el apartado cinematográfico fue la cinta de Marvel, "Everything Everywhere All at Once". La Casa de las Ideas se llevó otro galardón gracias a Angela Bassett, quien ganó en la categoría de mejor actriz secundaria por su papel en "Black Panther".

Chelsea Handler estuvo a cargo de la presentación de los Critics Choice Awards 2023, que convocó a varias celebridades del cine y la televisión. Premios especiales se llevaron Jeff Bridges y Janelle Monáe, a quienes se les concedió el premio Lifetime Achievement Award y el SeeHer, respectivamente.

A continuación, conoce la lista completa de ganadores en la edición 28 de los Critics Choice Awards.

Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn y Giancarlo Esposito recibieron el Critic Choice Awards por mejor serie dramática para "Better Call Saul". | Fuente: AFP | Fotógrafo: Emma McIntyre

Cine

Mejor película



“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADORA)

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“RRR”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Mejor actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” (GANADOR)

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett, “Tár” (GANADORA)

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor actor secundario

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADOR)

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Mejor actriz secundaria

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (GANADORA)

Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”

Jalyn Hall, “Till”

Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fabelmans” (GANADOR)

Bella Ramsey, “Catherine Called Birdy”

Banks Repeta, “Armageddon Time”

Sadie Sink, “The Whale”

Mejor reparto

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (GANADOR)

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

Mejor director

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Damien Chazelle, “Babylon”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADOR)

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”

S. S. Rajamouli, “RRR”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor guion original

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADOR)

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Mejor guion adaptado

Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”

Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”

Rian Johnson, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “She Said”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking” (GANADORA)

Mejor fotografía

Russell Carpenter, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”

Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár”

Janusz Kaminski, “The Fabelmans”

Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick” (GANADOR)

Linus Sandgren, “Babylon”

Mejor diseño de producción

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara, “The Fabelmans”

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, “Elvis”

Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, “Babylon” (GANADOR)

Mejor edición

Tom Cross, “Babylon”

Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADOR)

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, “Elvis”

Monika Willi, “Tár”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (GANADOR)

Jenny Eagan, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Shirley Kurata, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Catherine Martin, “Elvis”

Gersha Phillips, “The Woman King”

Mary Zophres, “Babylon”

Mejor peinado y maquillaje

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis” (GANADOR)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Whale”

Mejores efectos visuales

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (GANADOR)

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“RRR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

En los Critics Choice Awards 2023, Cate Blanchett ganó el galardón a mejor actriz por su papel en "Tár". | Fuente: AFP | Fotógrafo: Emma McIntyre

Mejor comedia

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Bros”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (GANADOR)

“Triangle of Sadness”

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

Mejor cinta animada

“Pinocchio” (GANADOR)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

“Wendell & Wild”

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR” (GANADOR)

Mejor canción

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”) (GANADOR)

“New Body Rhumba,” Pat Mahoney, James Murphy, Nancy Whang (“White Noise”)

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Michael Giacchino, “The Batman”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Tár” (GANADOR)

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Televisión



Mejor serie dramática

“Andor”

“Bad Sisters”

“Better Call Saul” (GANADOR)

“The Crown”

“Euphoria”

“The Good Fight”

“House of the Dragon”

“Severance”

“Yellowstone”

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (GANADOR)

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Antony Starr, “The Boys”

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (GANADORA)

Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática

Andre Braugher, “The Good Fight”

Ismael Cruz Córdova, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Michael Emerson, “Evil”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (GANADOR)

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Matt Smith, “House of the Dragon”

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática

Milly Alcock, “House of the Dragon”

Carol Burnett, “Better Call Saul”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (GANADORA)

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Audra McDonald, “The Good Fight”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Mejor serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary” (GANADOR)

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Better Things”

“Ghosts”

“Hacks”

“Reboot”

“Reservation Dogs”

Aunque no asistió a la gala, Zendaya volvió a sumar un galardón más en los Critics Choice Awards 2023 gracias a su papel en "Euphoria". | Fuente: AFP | Fotógrafo: Angela Weiss

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Keegan-Michael Key, “Reboot”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (GANADOR)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva”

Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (GANADOR)

Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia

Brandon Scott Jones, “Ghosts”

Leslie Jordan, “Call Me Kat”

James Marsden, “Dead to Me”

Chris Perfetti, “Abbott Elementary”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis, “Reservation Dogs”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Marcia Gay Harden, “Uncoupled”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Annie Potts, “Young Sheldon”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (GANADORA)

Mejor miniserie

“The Dropout” (GANADOR)

“Gaslit”

“The Girl from Plainville”

“The Offer”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Station Eleven”

“This Is Going to Hurt”

“Under the Banner of Heaven”

Mejor película hecha para televisión

“Fresh”

“Prey”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“The Survivor”

“Three Months”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (GANADOR)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Ben Foster, “The Survivor”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Samuel L. Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (GANADOR)

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Ben Whishaw, “This is Going to Hurt”

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Amber Midthunder, “Prey”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The First Lady”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (GANADORA)

Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Matthew Goode, “The Offer”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” (GANADOR)

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Shea Whigham, “Gaslit”

Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Dominique Fishback, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

Betty Gilpin, “Gaslit”

Melanie Lynskey, “Candy”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (GANADORA)

Juno Temple, “The Offer”

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

“1899”

Borgen”

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

“Garcia!”

“The Kingdom Exodus”

“Kleo”

“My Brilliant Friend”

“Pachinko” (GANADOR)

“Tehran”

Mejor serie animada

“Bluey”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Pripmleal”

“Harley Quinn” (GANADOR)

“Star Trek: Lower Decks”

“Undone”

Mejor talk show

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (GANADOR)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

Mejor especial de comedia

“Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune”

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual”

“Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (GANADOR)

“Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early”

