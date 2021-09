last night’s premiere 🥺 @Cinderella is out on @PrimeVideo right now!!! 😭😭😭 so proud of this film and everything it stands for- women empowerment, inclusivity, joy, empathy, compassion, and of course, we got some jokes and some songs. hope you guys love it ❤️ #CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/cfqdgXOGUE