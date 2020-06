Queen Stamps: Exclusive @The_MPT First Day Cover Available! 👑

As part of the Queen Stamps that are being issued by the Royal Mail The Mercury Phoenix Trust has teamed up with @BuckinghamCover to produce an Exclusive Fundraising Cover.

Pre-Order here: https://t.co/krccOvkTUj 📮 pic.twitter.com/IQB3bUlCdp