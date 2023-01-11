SAG Awards 2023: La lista completa de nominados en categorías de cine y televisión | Fuente: SAG

Esta mañana, los Screen Actors Guild (SAG) anunciaron la lista completa de sus nominados para la gala 2023 en las categorías de cine y televisión. Las actrices Ashley Park, de “Emily in Paris”, y Haley Lu Richardson, de “The White Lotus”, fueron las encargadas de anunciar a los nominados.

Este año se celebrará la 29 edición de los SAG Awards el 26 de febrero en el Fairmont Century Plaza en los Ángeles. La gala se transmitirá en el canal de YouTube de Netflix.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados en las categorías de cine y televisión para este 2023:

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor actor en una película para televisión o serie limitada

Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Sam Elliott (“1883”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)





Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o serie limitada

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)





Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)





Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)





Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”





Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)





Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)





Mejor elenco en una serie de drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”





Mejor interpretación de acción de un stunt en una serie de televisión

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”

CINE

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)





Mejor actor de reparto

Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)





Mejor actriz principal

Cate Blanchett (Tár”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)





Mejor actor principal

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)





Mejor elenco en una película

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”





Mejor doble de acción en una película

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

