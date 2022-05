✨9⃣🏟️



𝟭𝟵𝟵𝟭 | UEFA Cup

A German No. 9 fires past Brondby goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel at the Olimpico to send us to the final.



𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 | Europa Conference League

An English No. 9 heads past Kasper Schmeichel at the Olimpico to send us to another European final! pic.twitter.com/QsDU2gFfFQ