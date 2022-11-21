MUNDIAL QATAR 2022
Partidos de hoy, Perú, 22 de noviembre: resultados y canales de TV | Fuente: AFP | Fotógrafo: RYAN LIM

Conoce la programación de los partidos de hoy, horarios y canales de TV, y sigue la transmisión minuto a minuto. No te pierdas el encuentro entre Argentina vs Arabia Saudita  por la Copa del Mundo. Entérate aquí de toda la información de Bundesliga, Premier League y otras competiciones a nivel internacional.

 

 

Programación de los partidos de hoy, martes 22 de noviembre del 2022: horario y guía de canales

Partidos de hoy, Mundial Qatar 2022

5:00 a.m Argentina vs Arabia Saudita - DSports, DGO, DirecTV 4k

8:00 a.m. Dinamarca vs Túnez - DSports, DGO, DirecTV 4k

11:00 a.m. México vs Polonia - DSports, DGO, DirecTV Ak, Latina

2:00 p.m. Francia vs Australia - DSports, DGO, DirecTV Ak, Latina

var opta_settings = { subscription_id: 'ab002086441aa24b59cd85151b460681', language: 'es_CO', timezone: 'America/Lima' }; (function(d, s, id) { var js, wjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0], css; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.async = true; js.src = "https://secure.widget.cloud.opta.net/v3/v3.opta-widgets.js"; wjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, wjs); css = document.createElement('link'); css.type = "text/css"; css.rel = 'stylesheet'; css.href= "https://secure.widget.cloud.opta.net/v3/css/v3.football.opta-widgets.css"; document.body.appendChild(css); }(document, 'script', 'optacore')); show_match_header="false" show_attendance="true" show_cards="true" show_crests="false" show_goals="true" show_goals_combined="false" show_penalties_missed="false" show_referee="true" show_subs="true" show_venue="true" show_shootouts="false" player_naming="last_name" player_link="" show_logo="true" breakpoints="400">
