Conoce la programación de los partidos de hoy, horarios y canales de TV, y sigue la transmisión minuto a minuto. No te pierdas el encuentro entre Argentina vs Arabia Saudita por la Copa del Mundo. Entérate aquí de toda la información de Bundesliga, Premier League y otras competiciones a nivel internacional.
Programación de los partidos de hoy, martes 22 de noviembre del 2022: horario y guía de canales
Partidos de hoy, Mundial Qatar 2022
5:00 a.m Argentina vs Arabia Saudita - DSports, DGO, DirecTV 4k
8:00 a.m. Dinamarca vs Túnez - DSports, DGO, DirecTV 4k
11:00 a.m. México vs Polonia - DSports, DGO, DirecTV Ak, Latina
2:00 p.m. Francia vs Australia - DSports, DGO, DirecTV Ak, Latina
