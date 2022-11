🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇷 | MATCH HUB



Get all the pre-match updates and follow the action live during the game in the World Cup Match Hub.



Check it out: https://t.co/icNpSaMLRp #ArBenYByd | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/2A6In5kDBz