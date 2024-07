El desgarrador llanto de la campeona olímpica de judo tras quedar eliminada en octavos de final en París 2024 [VIDEO]

Uta Abe 🇯🇵 was deeply affected after losing to Diyora Keldiyorova 🇺🇿 in the round of 16 of the women's 52kg Judo event.



Uta Abe won gold at Tokyo 2020. She had not lost since 2019. For the first time, Uta Abe will return from a major tournament without a medal.#Olympics pic.twitter.com/WZZI7ll3Ti