#ICYMI This is the photo of the incident with 🇧🇪@IljoKeisse and the rest of his teammates of 🇧🇪@deceuninck_qst at 🇦🇷@vueltasanjuanok where the Belgian rider is sexually posing behind a waitress from a local bar as she posed for a photograph with the team #VueltaSJ2019 pic.twitter.com/uqMB7AVadW