EE.UU. | Cazador fue atacado por un caimán de tres metros de largo y aerotransportado al hospital [VIDEO]

MAN INJURED AFTER BEING BITTEN BY LARGE ALLIGATOR The Martin County Sheriff's Aviation Unit helped locate a man who was bitten by an alligator in the Dupuis Management/SW Corbett Wildlife Area, which sits along the Martin/Palm Beach County Line. The victim sustained a substantial injury to his leg and needed immediate assistance. Once located in the heavy marsh area, Martin County Fire Rescue's LifeStar transported the victim to a hospital in Palm Beach County. A witness said the gator was approximately 10-feet long. Florida Fish and Game will be investigating. No further information is available.