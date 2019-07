Today Vice President Mike Pence will welcome the crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro back to the U.S. as they turn over 39,000 pounds of cocaine to federal agents. The narcotics were seized in 14 U.S. Coast Guard busts off Central and South America, including this harrowing interdiction of a self-propelled semi-submersible vessel carrying over 16,000 pounds of cocaine. We disrupt the cocaine profits drug cartels use to diversify and fund other illicit activities like trafficking opioids and methamphetamines, and we do it at sea where they are most vulnerable. Welcome home, Shipmates! Bravo Zulu to you and all the Coast Guard units involved. Semper Paratus! We will be livestreaming the Munro offload today on our page. Check back for time. Read more: http://bit.ly/2XFQG6q