Jimin will be releasing his solo album “FACE” on March 24, 2023 at 1 PM KST! 🔥



Pre-order will start on Feb. 22 at 11AM KST 🤩



“ ‘FACE’ is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist.”



JIMIN IS COMING

FACE BY JIMIN#Jimin_FACE pic.twitter.com/Rv1EXlPsda