Bad Bunny hizo historia gracias a su último lanzamiento "Un verano sin ti", que se convirtió en el primer disco en lengua española en ser nominado a álbum del año en los Grammy 2023. | Fuente: Instagram

Beyoncé competirá en nueve categorías en la próxima edición de los Grammy 2023, seguida por Kendrick Lamar con ocho, y Adele y Brandi Carlile con siete, anunció la Academia de la Grabación.

Esto prepara el terreno para un nuevo enfrentamiento en la gala de febrero entre Beyoncé y Adele, después de que la artista estadounidense perdiera frente la británica en las principales categorías en 2017.

Las nominaciones de este martes también llevaron a Beyoncé empatar con su esposo, Jay-Z, como los artistas con más nominaciones de la historia de los Grammy, con 88 cada uno.

Los fanáticos de BTS también celebran el logro de su banda favorita luego de que fueran nominados por tercera vez consecutiva en los premios.

Latinos que brillan en los Grammy 2023

El puertorriqueño Bad Bunny competirá en dos categorías, entre ellas la codiciada Álbum del año con su exitoso 'Un verano sin ti'. Con el reconocimiento, el género latino consolida su expansión saltando fuera de las categorías urbanas.

En las categorías latinas destacan también el astro del género Daddy Yankee, con su álbum de despedida 'Legendaddy', así como los cantantes Maluma, Fonseca y Jorge Drexler.

La española Rosalía consiguió dos nominaciones, una de ellas para su video vertical grabado para TikTok como parte de su exitoso 'Motomami'.

La 65ª edición de los premios Grammy se celebrará el 5 de febrero en Los Ángeles, en lo que promete ser una de las más espectaculares galas de la Academia de la Grabación.





Lista de nominados a los Grammy 2023

Mejor álbum del año

- "Voyage" - Abba

- "30" - Adele

- "Un verano sin ti" - Bad Bunny

- "Renaissance" - Beyoncé

- "Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

- "In These Silent Days" - Brandi Carlile

- "Music of the Spheres" - Coldplay

- "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" - Kendrick Lamar

- "Special" - Lizzo

- "Harry's House" - Harry Styles

Productor del año (no clásico)

- BO1- 1DA

- Dernst "D' Mile" Emile II

- Dahi

- Jack Antonoff

- Dan Auerbach

Mejor album global musical

- Shuruaat

- Love, Damini

- Queen of Sheba

- Between us... (live)

- Sakura

Mejor interpretación musical global

- Udhero Na- Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

- Gimme love- Matt & Eddy Kenzo

- Last Last- Burna Boy

- Neva Bow Down- Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk h3ro

- Bayethe- Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Mejor álbum de reggae

- Orisha of Lyrics

- Koffee

- Sean Paul

- The Charm

- Mr Boombastic

Mejor album latino de jazz

- Fandango at the wall in New York

- Crisálida

- If you will

- Rhythm & Soul

- Música de las Américas

Mejor album de ensamble largo de jazz

- Bird lives

- Remembering Bob Freedman

- Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

- Center Stage

- Architecture of Storms



Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental

- Kris Davis

- Linda May Han Oh

- Nicholas Payton y Matthew Stevens

- Peter Erskine

- Joshua Redman

- Brad Mehldau

- Christian McBride y Brian Blade

- Wayne Shorter

- TerriLyne Carrington

- Leo Genovese y Esperanza Spalding

- Yellowjackets

Mejor album vocal de jazz

- The evening: live at apparatus

- Linger awhile

- Fade to black

- Fifty

- Ghost song

Mejor solo de jazz improvisado

- Ambrose Akinmusire

- Gerakd Albright

- Melissa Aldana

- Marcus Baylor

- John Beasley

- Wayne Shorter y Leo Genovese

Mejor album histórico

- Against the ODDS: 1974 -1982

- The Goldberg Variations- The complete unrealeased 1981 studio sessions

- Life's work: a retrospective

- To whom it may concern...

- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th anniversary super deluxe edition)

Mejores notas de álbum

- Astor Piazzolla

- Andy Irvine y Paul Brady

- Harry Partch

- Doc Watson

- Wilco

Mejor empaque en box o especial de edición limitada

- Artists inspired by music: interscope reimagined

- Big Mess

- Black Pumas (Collector's edition box set)

- Book

- In and out of the garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83

Mejor álbum de New Age

- Will Ackerman

- Paul Avgerinos

- Madi Das & Dave Stringer con Bhakti Without Borders

- Chery B. Engelhardt

- White Sun

Mejor empaque de grabación

- Beginningless Beginning

- Divers

- Everything was beautiful

- Telos

- Voyeurist

Mejor album musical para niños

- Into the little blue house- Wendy and DB

- Los fabulosos- Lucky Diaz and the family Jam band

- The movement- Alphabet Rockers

- Ready set go!- Divinity Roxx

- Space Cadet- Justin Roberts

Mejor album alternativa musical

- We- Arcade fire

- Dragon new warm mountain I believe in you- Big Thief

- Fossora- Bjork

- Wet Leg- Wet Leg

- Cool it down- Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Mejor interpretación alternativa musical

- There'd better be a mirrorball- Artitc Monkeys

- Certainty- Big Thief

- King- Florence + The Machine

- Chaise Longue- Wet Leg

- Spitting off the edge of the world- Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

Mejor álbum de americana

- Brandi Carlile - "In These Silent Days"

- Dr. John - "Things Happen That Way"

- Keb' Mo' - "Good To Be..."

- Robert Plant y Alison Krauss - "Raise The Roof"

- Bonnie Raitt - "Just Like That..."

Mejor film musical

- Adele one night only- Adele

- Our world- Justin Bieber

- Billie Eilish live at the O2- Billie Eilish

- Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok live performance)- Rosalía

- Jazz fest: a new Orleans story- Various artists

- A band a brotherhood a barn- Neil Young & Crazy horse

Mejor canción R&B

- Beyoncé

- Mary J Blige

- Muni Long

- Jazmine Sullivan

- PJ Morton

Mejor video musical

- Easy on me- Adele

- Yet to come- BTS

- Woman- Doja Cat

- The heart Part 5- Kendrick Lamar

- As it was- Harry Styles

- All too well: the short film- Taylor Swift

Mejor álbum de comedia

- Dave Chapelle

- Jim Gaffigan

- Randy Rainbow

- Louis CK

- Patton Oswalt

Mejor album progresivo R&B

- Operation funk- Cory Henry

- Drones- Terrace Martin

- Red Balloon- Tank and the Bangas

- Gemini rights- Steve Lacy

- Starfruit- Moonchild

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

- Beyoncé

- Taylor Swift

- Lady Gaga

- Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo

- 4*Town

- Jordan Fisher

- Finneas

- Josh Levi

- Topher Ngo y Grayson Villanueva

Mejor interpretación tradicional R&B

- Do 4 love- Snoh Aalegra

- Plastic off the sofa- Beyoncé

- Good morning gorgeous- Mary J. Blige

- Keeps on fallin'- Babyface ft. Ella Mai

- 'Round midnight- Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan

Mejor canción para medios visuales (incluye TV y cine)

- Michael Giacchino - "The Batman"

- Germaine Franco - "Encanto"

- Hans Zimmer - "James Bond 007 - Sin tiempo para morir"

- Nicholas Britell - "Succession" (temporada 3)

Mejor interpretación R&B

- Virgo's Groove- Beyoncé

- Over- Lucky Daye

- Hurt me so good- Jazmine Sullivan

- Here with me- Mary J. Blige ft. Anderswon .Paak

- HRS. & HRS- Muni Long

Mejor soundtrack para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos

- Aliens: Fireteam Elite

- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

- Call of Duty: Vanguard

- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Mejor soundtrack para medios visuales

- The Batman

- Encanto

- No time to die

- The power of the dog

- Succession: Season 3

Mejor álbum de latin tropical

- Marc Anthony

- La Santa Cecilia

- Víctor Manuelle

- Tito Nieves

- Spanish Harlem Orchestra

- Carlos Vives

Mejor album regional mexicano

- Abeja reina- Chiquis

- Un canto por México- El musical- Natalia Lafourcade

- La reunión (Deluxe)- Los tigres del norte

- EP #1 Forajido- Christian Nodal

Mejor álbum de música urbana

- Rauw Alejandro

- Bad Bunny

- Daddy Yankee

- Farruko

- Maluma

Mejor album latino de rock o alternativo

- El alimento- Cimafunk

- Tinta y tiempo- Jorge Drexler

- 1940 Carmen- Mon Laferte

- Alegoría- Gaby Moreno

- Los años salvajes- Fito Páez

Mejor álbum latin pop

- Christina Aguilera

- Rubén Blades y Boca Livre

- Camilo

- Fonseca

- Sebastián Yatra

Canción del año

- abcdefu

- About damn time

- All too well (10 minute version) (The short film)

- As it was

- Bad habit

- Break my soul

- Easy on me

- God did

- The heart Part 5

Mejor compositor del año no clásico

- Amy Allen

- Nij

- Tobias Jesso Jr.

- The-Dream

- Laura Veltz

Mejor album de rap

- God did- DJ Khaled

- I never liked you- Future

- Come home the kids miss you- Jack Harlow

- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers- Kendrick Lamar

- It's almost dry- Pusha T

Mejor perfomance de melodic rap

- DJ Khaled ft. Future y SZA

- Future ft. Drake y TEMS

- Jack Harlow

- Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst y Amanda Reifer

- Big Latto

Mejor canción de rap

- Churchill Downs

- The heart Part 5

- Wait for u

- God did

- Pushin P

Mejor interpretación de rap

- God did- DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay- Z, John Legend &Fridayy

- Vegas- Doja Cat

- Pushin P- Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug

- F.N.F. (Let's go)- Hitkidd &Glorilla

- The heart part 5- Kendrick Lamar

Mejor arreglo, instrumental o a capela

- Armand Hutton ft. Terrell Hunt y Just 6

- Matt Cusson

- Danny Elfman

- Remy Le Boueuf

- John Beasley

Mejor composición instrumental

- African tales- Paquito D' Rivera

- El país invisible- Miguel Zenón

- Fronteras (Borders) suite: Al-musafir blues- Danilo Pérez

- Refuge- Geoffrey Keezer

- Snapshots- Pascal Le Boeuf

Mejor álbum de pop vocal

- Abba

- Adele

- Coldplay

- Lizzo

- Harry Styles

Mejor álbum de electrónica/ baile:

- Renaissance- Beyoncé

- Fragments- Bonobo

- Diplo- Diplo

- The last goodbye- Odesza

- Surrender- Rufús du sol

Mejor álbum tradicional de pop vocal

- Michael Bublé

- Kelly Clarkson

- Norah Jones

- Penatonix

- Diana Ross

Mejor grabación de baile o electrónica:

- Break my soul- Beyoncé

- Rosewood- Bonobo

- Don't forget my love- Diplo &Miguel

- I'm good (blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

- Intimidated- Kaytranada ft. H.E.R.

- On my knees- Rúfus du sol

Interpretación de Mejor dúo o grupo Pop:

- Don't Shut me down- ABBA

- Bam Bam- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran

- My Universe- Coldplay & BTS

- I like you (a happier song)- Post Malone & Doja Cat

- Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Mejor pop solo performance:

- Easy on me- Adele

- Moscow Mule- Bad Bunny

- Woman- Doja Cat

- Bad Habit- Steve Lacy

- About damn time- Lizzo

- As it was- Harry Styles

NUESTROS PODCASTS

Entendí esa referencia

EER 4x07 HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: no esperábamos nada, pero nos está dando todo

La precuela de Juego de Tronos ha hecho que vuelva el romance de esperar cada domingo en la noche. Laura Amasifuén, Diego Pajares Herrada y David Honores comentan los 9 episodios de esta primera temporada como una suerte de previa del final de temporada de este domingo. Tú pasa y escucha, no más.