Beyonce, Maluma y Ariana Grande están en la lista de los nominados a los Grammys 2020. | Fuente: Instagram

La ceremonia de los Grammy 2020 se realizará este sábado 26 de enero, en el Staples Center, en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos. Esta es la premiación más importante de la música.

Los artistas nominados a los Grammy 2020 han sido elegidos por los 13 mil miembros de la Academia de la Grabación para galardonar a las producciones musicales y artistas más exitosos del último año en 84 categorías.

La 62ª entrega de los Grammy Awards premiará los mejores trabajos musicales grabados desde el 1 de octubre del 2018 hasta el 31 de agosto del 2019. Esta es la lista de las principales nominaciones para los Grammy 2020:

MEJOR POP SOLO:

“Spirit” - Beyoncé

“Bad guy” - Billie Eilish

“Seven Rings” - Ariana Grande

“You Need to Calm Down” - Taylor Swift

“Truth Hurts” - Lizzo





MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY:

"Bring My Flowers Now" - Tanya Tucker

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde

"It All Comes Out In The Wash" - Miranda Lambert

"Some Of It" - Performed by Eric Church

“Speechless” - Performed by Dan + Shay





PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO:

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill; Finneas

Ricky Reed





MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X, Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola





MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP TRADICIONAL:

"Sí”- Andrea Bocelli

"Love" - Michael Bublé

"Look Now" - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

"A legendary Christmas" - John Legend

“Walls” - Barbra Streisand





MEJOR BANDA SONORA:

“The Lion King: The Songs”

“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“A Star Is Born”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA:

“Quality Time”, Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable”, Ellen DeGeneres

“Right Now”, Aziz Ansari

“Son of Patricia”, Trevor Noah

“Sticks & Stones”, Dave Chappelle.





MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO:

"Boyfriend" - Ariana Grande & Social House

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sunflower" - Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello





MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP:

"The Lion King" - Beyoncé

"When We all fall Asleep" - Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next" - Ariana Grande

"No. 6 Collaborations Proyect" - Ed Sheeran

“Lover” - Taylor Swift





MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO:

“Hey” - Iver BJ Burton

“Bad guy” -Billie Eilish

“7 rings” - Ariana Grande H

“Hard place” - H.E.R.

“Talk”- Khalid

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts" - Lizzo

“Sunflowers” Post Malon





MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ELECTRÓNICA:

LP5- Apparat

No Geography - The Chemical Brothers

Hi This is Flume - Flume

Solace - Rufus du sol

Weather - Tycho

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO:

"Always Remenber Us This Way" - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna

"Bad guy"- Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell,

"Bring My Flowers Now" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

"Hard Place" - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

"Love" - Taylor Swift

"Norman F**ing rockwell" - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

"Someone you loved" - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

“Truth Hurts” - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John





MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE ROCK:

Pretty Waste - Bones UK

This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

History Repeats - Brittany Howard

Woman - Karen O & Danger Mouse

Too Bad - Rival Sons





MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE METAL:

Astorolus - Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi

Humanice - Death Angel

Bow Down - I Prevail

Unleashed - Killswitch Engage

7empest - Tool





MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO:

X 100PRE -Bad Bunny

OASIS - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

INDESTRUCTIBLE - Flor De Toloache

ALMADURA - iLe

EL MAL QUERER - Rosalía





MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL:

OPUS - Marc Anthony

TIEMPO AL TIEMPO - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

CANDELA - Vicente García

LITERAL - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC - Aymée Nuviola

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO:

VIDA - Luis Fonsi

11:11 - Maluma

MONTANER - Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO - Alejandro Sanz

FANTASIA - Sebastian Yatra





MEJOR ÁLBUM DEL AÑO:

I,I - Bon Iver

Norman F***Ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her - Her

7 - Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Father Of The Bride- Vampire Weekend





MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL

We've Got To Try - The Chemical Brothers

This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

Cellophane - Fka Twigs

Old Town Road (Official Movie) - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Glad He’s Gone - Tove Lo





MEJOR DOCUMENTAL MUSICAL

Homecoming - Beyoncé

Remember My Name - David Crosby

Birth Of The Cool - Miles Davis

Shangri-la - Morgan Neville

Anima - Thom Yorke