La ceremonia de los Grammy 2020 se realizará este sábado 26 de enero, en el Staples Center, en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos. Esta es la premiación más importante de la música.
Los artistas nominados a los Grammy 2020 han sido elegidos por los 13 mil miembros de la Academia de la Grabación para galardonar a las producciones musicales y artistas más exitosos del último año en 84 categorías.
La 62ª entrega de los Grammy Awards premiará los mejores trabajos musicales grabados desde el 1 de octubre del 2018 hasta el 31 de agosto del 2019. Esta es la lista de las principales nominaciones para los Grammy 2020:
MEJOR POP SOLO:
“Spirit” - Beyoncé
“Bad guy” - Billie Eilish
“Seven Rings” - Ariana Grande
“You Need to Calm Down” - Taylor Swift
“Truth Hurts” - Lizzo
MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY:
"Bring My Flowers Now" - Tanya Tucker
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde
"It All Comes Out In The Wash" - Miranda Lambert
"Some Of It" - Performed by Eric Church
“Speechless” - Performed by Dan + Shay
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO:
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill; Finneas
Ricky Reed
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X, Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP TRADICIONAL:
"Sí”- Andrea Bocelli
"Love" - Michael Bublé
"Look Now" - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
"A legendary Christmas" - John Legend
“Walls” - Barbra Streisand
MEJOR BANDA SONORA:
“The Lion King: The Songs”
“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“A Star Is Born”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA:
“Quality Time”, Jim Gaffigan
“Relatable”, Ellen DeGeneres
“Right Now”, Aziz Ansari
“Son of Patricia”, Trevor Noah
“Sticks & Stones”, Dave Chappelle.
MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO:
"Boyfriend" - Ariana Grande & Social House
"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sunflower" - Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP:
"The Lion King" - Beyoncé
"When We all fall Asleep" - Billie Eilish
"Thank U, Next" - Ariana Grande
"No. 6 Collaborations Proyect" - Ed Sheeran
“Lover” - Taylor Swift
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO:
“Hey” - Iver BJ Burton
“Bad guy” -Billie Eilish
“7 rings” - Ariana Grande H
“Hard place” - H.E.R.
“Talk”- Khalid
“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts" - Lizzo
“Sunflowers” Post Malon
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ELECTRÓNICA:
LP5- Apparat
No Geography - The Chemical Brothers
Hi This is Flume - Flume
Solace - Rufus du sol
Weather - Tycho
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO:
"Always Remenber Us This Way" - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
"Bad guy"- Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell,
"Bring My Flowers Now" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
"Hard Place" - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
"Love" - Taylor Swift
"Norman F**ing rockwell" - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
"Someone you loved" - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
“Truth Hurts” - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE ROCK:
Pretty Waste - Bones UK
This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats - Brittany Howard
Woman - Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad - Rival Sons
MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE METAL:
Astorolus - Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi
Humanice - Death Angel
Bow Down - I Prevail
Unleashed - Killswitch Engage
7empest - Tool
MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO:
X 100PRE -Bad Bunny
OASIS - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
INDESTRUCTIBLE - Flor De Toloache
ALMADURA - iLe
EL MAL QUERER - Rosalía
MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL:
OPUS - Marc Anthony
TIEMPO AL TIEMPO - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
CANDELA - Vicente García
LITERAL - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC - Aymée Nuviola
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO:
VIDA - Luis Fonsi
11:11 - Maluma
MONTANER - Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO - Alejandro Sanz
FANTASIA - Sebastian Yatra
MEJOR ÁLBUM DEL AÑO:
I,I - Bon Iver
Norman F***Ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her - Her
7 - Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Father Of The Bride- Vampire Weekend
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL
We've Got To Try - The Chemical Brothers
This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane - Fka Twigs
Old Town Road (Official Movie) - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Glad He’s Gone - Tove Lo
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL MUSICAL
Homecoming - Beyoncé
Remember My Name - David Crosby
Birth Of The Cool - Miles Davis
Shangri-la - Morgan Neville
Anima - Thom Yorke