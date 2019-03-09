Este sábados los grupos de Ciencias de la Salud, Ciencias Básicas y Ciencias Económicas y de la Gestión rindieron el examen. | Fuente: Andina

La prueba de Destrezas Cognitivas (DECO) de la Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos pone a prueba a los postulantes a esta casa de estudios con 100 preguntas de conocimiento múltiple, es decir, en diversas áreas tanto de letras como de ciencias.

Según datos de la Oficina Central de Admisión (OCA), 24,944 postulantes lucharán por una de las 4,768 vacantes que ofrece la casa de estudios. Este sábado inició el examen del primer grupo que incluye a las área de Ciencias de la Salud, Ciencias Básicas y Ciencias Económicas y de la Gestión. Este domingo será el turno de las áreas de Ingeniería, Humanidades y Ciencias Jurídicas y Sociales.

Este es el tercer año consecutivo que la universidad tiene preguntas en inglés en su examen de admisión. Aquí en RPP Noticias te mostramos el texto íntegramente en inglés y las preguntas que vinieron en la prueba. ¿Acertarás todas?

TEXTO EN INGLÉS

Vilcabamba, which is located in Ecuador, is often called ‘the Valley of Long Life’. What’s the secret? It is not very hot or very cold – the air is very clean. People work hard in the fields, and do a lot of exercises. Their diet is very healthy with fruit and vegetables, they almost never eat meat and fish and have good social life. The water they drink, from Vilcabamba River, is very rich in minerals.



In Ogliast, a mountain region of Sardinia in Italy, people live to be 100, and they are normal and healthy. People in the villages work outside in their fields with their animals. They have a healthy diet , with a lot of vegetables and not much meat or fish. They almost never take any medicine, but they usually drink a little grappa before they go to bed. Fortunato who lives there, says to his family and friends, ‘I am never stressed’.



People in Okinawa in Japan do not have big meals. They just have vegetables and fish, and often eat soya. Okinawans are very active, often work until they are 80 or more, and they also relax every day – they see and meditate with friends and relatives, they are always positive, and they are never in a hurry.

Latham-Koeni, C; Oxenden O. and Seligson P. (2010). English File Elementary. Minnesota: OUP.

1. After reading the passage we can say that the text is about

A) getting informed about the sacred water.

B) enjoying the magic weather temperature.

C) learning how people become centenarian.

D) making lots of exercises to be centenarian.

E) having an extreme diet in order to live longer.



2. From the reading about Italy, we can say that the word GRAPPA is a



A) typical kind of food.

B) fresh main course.

C) delicious entrée.

D) fresh soda with ice.

E) special kind of drink.



3. From the climate in Vilcabamba, we can say that weather is



A) hot.

B) mild.

C) cold.

D) humid.

E) rusty.



4. From the whole passage, we can deduce that people



A) that used to drink only grappa and avoid being stressed are always centenarians.

B) who are never stressed and work indoor are people who want to live very long.

C) who live long are the ones which are very active, have natural food and good social life.

D) who love doing household activities such as cleaning or cooking will live much longer.

E) who used to drink the magic water that has plenty of mineral in it can live longer.



5. After reading carefully the information, we can extrapolate that living in metropolis will



A) help citizens to live long with the stress.

B) help people get older drinking only grappa.

C) not help people to become centenarians.

D) can help people to become old drinking beer.

E) not let people live tan sixty years.

RESPUESTAS

1. C

2. E

3. B

4. C

5. C