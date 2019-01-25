Si tienes un teléfono Android, esta es tu oportunidad. Listamos 10 juegos de pago que están gratis por un tiempo limitado en Google Play.
1. [VIP] 2048 Bunny Maker - bunny city building - Puzzle
2. Adventure of the Priestess – RPG
3. Afterlife A.U.S – Acción
4. Air Hockey VR – Arcade (Necesitarás un dispositivo Daydream para jugarlo)
5. Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon – RPG
6. Classic Sudoku PRO (Sin anuncios) – Sudoku
7. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker – Simulación
8. Hero’s 2nd Memory – RPG
9. Kingdom Defense 2: Empire Warriors - Tower defense – Estrategia
10. Learn Mandarin - HSK 1 Hero – Educación (Refuerza tu conocimiento del mandarín)