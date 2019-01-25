Si tienes un teléfono Android, esta es tu oportunidad. Listamos 10 juegos de pago que están gratis por un tiempo limitado en Google Play.

1. [VIP] 2048 Bunny Maker - bunny city building - Puzzle

2. Adventure of the Priestess – RPG

3. Afterlife A.U.S – Acción

4. Air Hockey VR – Arcade (Necesitarás un dispositivo Daydream para jugarlo)

5. Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon – RPG

6. Classic Sudoku PRO (Sin anuncios) – Sudoku

7. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker – Simulación

8. Hero’s 2nd Memory – RPG

9. Kingdom Defense 2: Empire Warriors - Tower defense – Estrategia

10. Learn Mandarin - HSK 1 Hero – Educación (Refuerza tu conocimiento del mandarín)

