So #FutureSquad... Guess who brings you the very first and very early look at the much anticipated #Samsung #GalaxyS23Plus?! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/JHuOI4o393



You're welcome...😏 pic.twitter.com/JAYeFvyJk3