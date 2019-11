GANG ARMED WITH MACHETES STORM CINEMA SPARKING HUGE BRAWL AND ATTACKING COPS IN FRONT OF FAMILIES CINEMA goers were evacuated tonight and armed police deployed after a huge brawl broke out among rival gangs — some armed with machetes. Police officers were hurt as they tried to quell the terrifying violence unfolding in the packed Star City entertainment complex in Birmingham as little children queued up to see Frozen 2. A disturbing image has emerged of a baby-faced teenager wearing a Camo jacket and holding what appears to be a large machete. Armed police were said to be at the scene along with 15 to 20 squad cars. Some officers had tasers as they piled into the cinema. A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “A number of arrests have been made following disorder at Star City in Birmingham tonight. “We were called just before 5.35pm to reports that a group of people with machetes had arrived at the cinema within the complex. “Officers arrived to find a group of more than 100 people, and pockets of fighting broke out as police moved to clear the area. “A number of police officers have been assaulted, and several arrests have been made. “A dispersal order has been out in place giving officers the power to move on groups of people and arrest those who fail to leave. “Officers remain at the scene and are liaising closely with management at the venue. “Motorists are being urged to avoid the area because of a large build-up of traffic.” Armed police were said to be at the scene along with 15 to 20 squad cars. Some officers had tasers as they piled into the cinema. A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “A number of arrests have been made following disorder at Star City in Birmingham tonight. SOURCE: The Sun Online Video: Rachael Allison & Others