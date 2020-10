🚙 stopped in #Woodley #Reading as pursued days prior by 👮🏼‍♂️. Driver gave false details as had #NoInsurance, #NoLicence, #CordExposed on tyre & #DrugDriving. Also doing a kebab delivery. #Arrested & seized.



Kebab also delivered by me as only 3 houses away! @TVP_Wokingham #P5562 pic.twitter.com/RhaayQqNtr