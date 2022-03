Twitter is filling in the new @TweetDeck signup page that they’re working on. Two new highlights:



1. A link for “the legacy version of TweetDeck” (even though it might be deprecated at some point in the future)



2. “Ad-free experience” being marketed as the selling point :P https://t.co/XP6sYsTUGM pic.twitter.com/fRc0ujZ7o2