Today the @Warcraft & greater @Blizzard_Ent community lost one of it’s sweetest souls to Covid. Jarod Nandin aka @JarodNWBZPWNR was best known by his famous Blizzcon cosplay “That Which Has No Life” from the @SouthPark ep “Make Love Not Warcraft”... (cont) https://t.co/LGCWKUWD1R pic.twitter.com/Mx63iS4ivG

The Blizzcon Cosplay community lost a friend to Covid today. Jarod Nandin was best known for his cosplay of The Warcraft South Park Guy but he was also an advocate for cosplay positivity and encouraged people to cosplay whatever they want. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/kDxcL8darY