Brasil vs Alemania EN VIVO: ¿a qué hora juegan y dónde ver la Semana 1 de la Liga de Naciones de Vóley 2025?

#VNL2025: BRAZIL ON A ROLL!



Brazil 🇧🇷 3–0 🇺🇸 USA



Another dominant win, no sets dropped. In a long-standing rivalry, the Brazilians swept their opponents, led by a ruthless Ana Cristina with 20 points.



