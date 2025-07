Brasil vs. Japón: ¿A qué hora juegan y dónde ver EN VIVO la semifinal de Liga de Naciones 2025?

#VNLFinals: CELEBRATING THE MOMENT 🎬🇧🇷



Smiles, embraces, pure joy — Brazil’s quarterfinal win over Germany wasn’t just a result, it was a feeling.



Slow-mo scenes that show what it means to wear A Seleção's jersey and move one step closer to the dream.



🏐 #VNL2025… pic.twitter.com/a1scGZUFC9