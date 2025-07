Semifinales VNL 2025: llaves y horarios de los partidos de la Liga de Naciones de Vóley

#VNLFinals: PAULINA DAMASKE 🇵🇱



Coming in during Set 3, Paulina Damaske lit the spark Poland 🇵🇱 needed — bringing energy, control, and momentum 🤩 in their five-set win over China 🇨🇳!



📺 Watch #VNL on VBTV: https://t.co/tLeKGVNZId



🏐 #VNL2025 #BePartOfTheGame #Volleyball pic.twitter.com/KZcTmqm6J1