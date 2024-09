Un paso más: Perú jugará la final de la Copa Panamericana Sub 23 de Vóley Masculino

Peru 🇵🇪 comes from behind (20-22) to win the 4th Set 25-23 and force a tie-break with Cuba 🇨🇺 in the U23 Pan Am Cup semifinal



Livescore: https://t.co/RNsH8s37uC



Watch Live: https://t.co/nc6ofqRpLE pic.twitter.com/izODNcOnyU