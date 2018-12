Nave tripulada rusa Soyuz MS-09 aterrizó en Kazajstán tras casi 200 días en la EEI

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Crew members Serena Auñón-Chancellor of NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Alexander Gerst of ESA - European Space Agency and Sergey Prokopyev of Роскосмос return to Earth after over six months on the International Space Station. They leave behind NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques to crew the station until February 28, 2019, when Nick Hague and Christina Hammock-Koch of NASA and Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos launch to join them aboard the orbiting laboratory.