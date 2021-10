The signed #NoTimeToDie Royal World Premiere Programmes auctions are starting today at https://t.co/vHkXDj4ixe, with all proceeds to charity.



Each is individually numbered and signed by members of the cast and crew - We kick-off at 1.07pm BST today.https://t.co/tMutQQTbJe pic.twitter.com/ZzdaSXkqdt