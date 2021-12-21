Hoy martes 21 salieron las listas cortas para diez categorías de los premios Oscar. | Fuente: EFE | Fotógrafo: ETIENNE LAURENT

Este 21 de diciembre, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas publicó la lista de títulos finalistas que aspiran a una nominación para diez categorías de los premios Oscar 2022, que se llevarán a cabo el domingo 27 de marzo.

Estas shortlists, como también se les conoce, constan de quince finalistas para las categorías artísticas y diez para las ténicas. De estos, saldrán los nominados para los Oscar 2022. Esta votación concluyó el 15 de diciembre. La selección de nominadas se dará entre el 27 de enero y el 1 de febrero, y recién el 8 de febrero conoceremos la lista final.

Las listas dadas a conocer este martes corresponden a las siguientes categorías: largometraje documental, corto documental, largometraje internacional, maquillaje y peinado, banda sonora original, canción original, cortometraje animado, cortometraje, sonido y efectos visuales.

A continuación, te presentamos las shortlists para cada película.

Largometraje documental

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Faya Dayi”

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“Julia”

“President”

“Procession”

“The Rescue”

“Simple as Water”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“The Velvet Underground”

“Writing with Fire”

Cortometraje documental

“Águilas”

“Audible”

“A Broken House”

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”

“Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”

“Day of Rage”

“The Facility”

“Lead Me Home”

“Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Sophie & the Baron”

“Takeover”

“Terror Contagion”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Largometraje internacional

Germany, “I’m Your Man”

Iceland, “Lamb”

Iran, “A Hero”

Italy, “The Hand of God”

Japan, “Drive My Car”

Kosovo, “Hive”

Mexico, “Prayers for the Stolen”

Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”

Panama, “Plaza Catedral”

Spain, “The Good Boss”

Austria, “Great Freedom”

Belgium, “Playground”

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Denmark, “Flee”

Finland, “Compartment No. 6”

Maquillaje y peinado

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“The Suicide Squad”

“West Side Story”

Mejor banda sonora original

“Being the Ricardos”

“Candyman”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”

“The Green Knight”

“The Harder They Fall”

“King Richard”

“The Last Duel”

“No Time to Die”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Mejor canción original

“So May We Start?” from “Annette”

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

“Right Where I Belong” from “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”

“Automatic Woman” from “Bruised”

“Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”

“Beyond The Shore” from “CODA”

“The Anonymous Ones” from “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”

“Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2”

Cortomeraje animado

“Affairs of the Art”

“Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice”

“Bad Seeds”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Flowing Home”

“Mum Is Pouring Rain”

“The Musician”

“Namoo”

“Only a Child”

“Robin Robin”

“Souvenir Souvenir”

“Step into the River”

“Us Again”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Cortometraje

“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”

“Censor of Dreams”

“The Criminals”

“Distances”

“The Dress”

“Frimas”

“Les Grandes Claques”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

“Stenofonen”

“Tala’vision”

“Under the Heavens”

“When the Sun Sets”

“You’re Dead Helen”

Sonido

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“tick, tick...BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

Efectos visuales

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

NUESTROS PODCASTS

Entendí esa referencia

EER 3x21 Todo lo que nos gustó (y no nos gustó tanto) de Spider-Man No Way Home

Y por fin llegó el día tan esperado. Vimos la nueva película del amigo Spidey y nos metimos la conversa de la vida, con las referencias y lo que nos pareció el cierre de la saga. Vamos así: Empezamos haciendo comentarios generales; en el minuto 15 hablamos del problema planteado para Peter Parker; desde el minuto 29 hablamos de los villanos (¡oh!, Willem, ¡oh! Alfred), para comentar la aparición de YA SABEN QUIÉNES desde el minuto 52; y ya luego hasta de las escenas post créditos rajamos. Menú completo para ti, que siempre nos escuchas. Ya se viene el final de temporada (o del podcast, quién sabe).