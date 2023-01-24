Los Oscar 2023 anunciaron sus candidaturas este 24 de enero. | Fuente: AFP | Fotógrafo: Valerie Macon

Y los nominados son... Este martes, los Oscar 2023 anunciaron las candidaturas que competirán en la gala principal el próximo 12 de marzo. Los premios más importantes del cine comercial celebrarán su edición número 95 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles (California, Estados Unidos).

El actor inglés Riz Ahmed y la estadounidense Allison Williams fueron los encargados de presentar a las producciones que buscarán una estatuilla en la ceremonia organizada por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas.

Luego de una polémica edición en 2022, que culminó con la bofetada que le dio Will Smith al comediante Chris Rock, la de este año promete mantener o superar sus cifras de audiencia. Además, el comediante Jimmy Kimmel volverá como presentador de la ceremonia.

A continuación, te contamos cuáles son todas las nominaciones en los Oscar 2023.

Oscar 2023: Todas las nominaciones de la gala

Mejor película

"All Quite on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheiner - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Steven Spielberg - "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field - "Tár"

Ruben Östlund - "Triangle of Sadness"

Mejor actor

Austin Butler - "Elvis"

Colin Farrell - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser - "The Whale"

Paul Mescal - "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy - "Living"

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett - "Tár"

Ana de Armas - "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough - "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams - The Fabelma

Michelle Yeoh - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"



Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau - "The Whale"

Kerry Condon - "The Banshee sof Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Stephanie Hsu - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson - "The Banshee sof Inisherin"

Brian Tyree henry - "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch - "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan - "The Banshee sof Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"



Mejor diseño de vestuario

"Babylon"

"Black Panther 2"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Mejor sonido

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"



Mejor banda sonora

"All Quite On the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

"All Quite on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"

Mejor película de animación

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Gato con botas: el último deseo"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Mejor guion original

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"



Mejor guion adaptado

"All Quite On the Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"



Mejor montaje

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Mejor película internacional

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Alemania)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Bélgica)

"EO" (Polonia)

"The Quiet Girl" (Irlanda)

Mejor cinematografía

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"Tár"

Mejor película documental

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

Mejor cortometraje documental

"The Elephant Whisperers

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"



Mejor diseño de producción

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Mejor corto animado

"The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Mejor cortometraje de 'live action'



"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Mejores efectos visuales



"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Mejor canción original

“Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”

“This Is a Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”



