Left Goku Ssj by Masayuki Uchiyama (DBZ, EP: 278), right my redesigned version. Keisuke Masunaga is one of my favorite animators in the Buu saga, so you can see how i try to make it look like one of this arts in my version. 😉#DBZ #Redrawn #MasayukiUchiyama #KeisukeMasunaga #Ssj pic.twitter.com/rSniTTOW8k