MTV VMAs 2025: todos los nominados, con Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars y Rosé entre los favoritos

En esta edición, Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones en 12 categorías gracias a su disco Mayhem. Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar y Rosé también figuran entre los favoritos.
Lady Gaga encabeza la lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2025. Con 12 nominaciones, la artista domina las principales categorías como Artista del Año y Canción del Año, impulsada por el éxito de su más reciente álbum Mayhem. Así, Gaga destrona a Taylor Swift, quien había liderado las nominaciones durante los últimos dos años.
La llamada Mother Monster también está nominada a Mejor Video, Mejor Álbum, Mejor Colaboración (por su trabajo con Bruno Mars en Die with a Smile) y Mejor Canción Pop. Además, su videoclip Abracadabra compite en múltiples categorías técnicas, como Dirección, Dirección de Arte, Fotografía, Edición, Efectos Visuales y Coreografía.
Los más nominados de los VMAs 2025
Detrás de Gaga, Bruno Mars suma once nominaciones y Kendrick Lamar diez. Sabrina Carpenter y ,Rosé de Blackpink, figuran con ocho menciones, mientras que Ariana Grande y The Weeknd compiten en siete categorías.
Por su parte, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll y Tate McRae cuentan con cuatro nominaciones cada uno. Taylor Swift y Beyoncé, a pesar de su historial en ediciones anteriores, solo figuran este año en la categoría de Artista del Año.
La categoría principal, Mejor Video del Año, reúne a Ariana Grande (Brighter Days Ahead), Billie Eilish (Birds of a Feather), Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us), Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars (Die with a Smile), Rosé y Bruno Mars (Apt.), Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild) y The Weeknd con Playboi Carti (Timeless).
Presencia latina en los VMAs 2025
Bad Bunny destaca entre los artistas latinos con cuatro nominaciones: Artista del Año, Mejor Álbum (Debí tirar más fotos), Mejor Video de Formato Largo y Mejor Artista Latino, categoría en la que compite con J Balvin, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro y Shakira.
Shakira, quien en 2023 recibió el Video Vanguard Award, vuelve este año con Soltera, marcando su regreso en solitario a los premios. La cantante colombiana ha acumulado 24 nominaciones a lo largo de su carrera, de las cuales ha ganado en cuatro ocasiones. Su victoria más reciente fue con TQG, su colaboración con Karol G.
El K-pop también dice presente
Los artistas surcoreanos también están fuertemente representados en los MTV VMAs 2025. Rosé, Lisa, Jennie y Jisoo, todas integrantes de Blackpink, recibieron nominaciones por sus trabajos individuales. Jimin, miembro de BTS, figura con el tema Who, mientras que Stray Kids y Aespa también destacan con nuevas producciones.
¿Cuándo y dónde se entregan los MTV VMAs 2025?
La entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards 2025 se llevará a cabo el domingo 7 de septiembre en el UBS Arena, en Nueva York. Por primera vez, el evento será transmitido por CBS y en simultáneo a través de la plataforma Paramount+ en Estados Unidos.
Lista completa de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2025
Video del año
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless
Artista del Año
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Canción del Año
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Lorde – What Was That
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Tate McRae – Sports Car
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless
Mejor Álbum
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
Actuación del Año de MTV PUSH
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Ago. 2024)
- Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song (Sept. 2024)
- Mark Ambor – Belong Together (Oct. 2024)
- Lay Bankz – Graveyard (Nov. 2024)
- Dasha – Bye Bye Bye (Dic. 2024)
- Katseye – Touch (Ene. 2025)
- Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani (Feb. 2025)
- Leon Thomas – Yes It Is (Mar. 2025)
- Livingston – Shadow (Abr. 2025)
- Damiano David – Next Summer (May. 2025)
- Gigi Perez – Sailor Song (Jun. 2025)
- Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out (Jul. 2025)
Mejor Video Pop
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Mejor Video Hip Hop
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Drake – Nokia
- Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- GloRilla feat. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- LL Cool J feat. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott – 4x4
Mejor Video R&B
- Chris Brown – Residuals
- Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
- Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
- PartyNextDoor – No Chill
- Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
- SZA – Drive
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless
Mejor Video Alternativo
- Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
- Lola Young – Messy
- MGK and Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
- Sombr – Back to Friends
- The Marías – Back to Me
Mejor Video Rock
- Coldplay – All My Love
- Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
- Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz – Honey
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- Twenty One Pilots – The Contract
Mejor Video Latino
- Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
- J Balvin – Río
- Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
- Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos – Khé?
- Shakira – Soltera
Mejor Video K-pop
- Aespa – Whiplash
- Jennie – Like Jennie
- Jimin – Who
- Jisoo – Earthquake
- Lisa feat. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again
- Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
- Rosé – Toxic Till the End
Mejor Video Afrobeats
- Asake and Travis Scott – Active
- Burna Boy and Travis Scott – TaTaTa
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly)
- Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
- Tems and Asake – Get It Right
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart
Mejor Video Country
- Chris Stapleton – Think I'm in Love with You
- Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – I'm Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll – Liar
- Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
- Morgan Wallen – Smile
Mejor Colaboración
- Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs – Backup Plan
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd
Mejor Video de Formato Largo
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
- Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
- Mac Miller – Balloonerism
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Video para el Bien
- Burna Boy – Higher
- Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
- Zach Hood feat. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
- Melanie Martinez – LEECHES
Mejor Dirección
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (Dir: Christian Breslauer)
- Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Dir: Aidan Zamiri)
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Dir: Dave Free y Kendrick Lamar)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Dir: Gaga, Bethany Vargas y Parris Goebel)
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (Dir: Bruno Mars y Daniel Ramos)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (Dir: Vania Heymann y Gal Muggia)
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Dir. arte: Daniel Lane)
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Dir. arte: Freyja Bardell)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Dir. arte: Wesley Goodrich)
- Lorde – Man of the Year (Dir. arte: Chad Keith y Jenny Lass)
- Miley Cyrus – End of the World (Dir. arte: David Meyer)
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (Dir. arte: Elizabet Puksto)
Mejor Fotografía
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (DP: Jeff Cronenweth)
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire (DP: Nic Minns)
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (DP: Xiaolong Liu)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (DP: Xiaolong Liu)
- Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover (DP: Benoît Debie)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (DP: Chris Ripley)
Mejor Edición
- Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Editor: Neal Farmer)
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire (Editor: Liam Pethick)
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Editores: Chaz Smedley y Eddy Street Post)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Editora: Sofia Kerpan)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (Editores: Heymann, Muggia, Rondeau)
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (Editores: William Town y Modern Post)
Mejor Coreografía
- Doechii – Anxiety (Coreógrafo: Robbie Blue)
- FKA Twigs – Eusexua (Coreógrafa: Zoi Tatopoulos)
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Coreógrafa: Charm La'Donna)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Coreógrafa: Parris Goebel)
- Tyla – Push 2 Start (Coreógrafa: Lee-ché Janecke)
- Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly (Coreógrafa: Zoi Tatopoulos)
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (VFX: Mathematic)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (VFX: Yeap Crew, Karikh, Eyth)
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (VFX: Maksymilian Rafal Ojster)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (VFX: Heymann y Tal Baltuch)
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (VFX: Daniel Saldivar y White Rhino VFX)
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow (VFX: Zeke Faust)