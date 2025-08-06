Últimas Noticias
MTV VMAs 2025: todos los nominados, con Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars y Rosé entre los favoritos

Lady Gaga lidera los MTV VMAs 2025 con 12 nominaciones, incluyendo Video del Año, Artista del Año y Álbum del Año.
Lady Gaga lidera los MTV VMAs 2025 con 12 nominaciones, incluyendo Video del Año, Artista del Año y Álbum del Año. | Fuente: Instagram: @ladygaga
Renzo Napa

por Renzo Napa

·

En esta edición, Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones en 12 categorías gracias a su disco Mayhem. Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar y Rosé también figuran entre los favoritos.

Todas las noticias en tu celular
¡Únete aquí a nuestro canal de WhatsApp!

Lady Gaga encabeza la lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2025. Con 12 nominaciones, la artista domina las principales categorías como Artista del Año y Canción del Año, impulsada por el éxito de su más reciente álbum Mayhem. Así, Gaga destrona a Taylor Swift, quien había liderado las nominaciones durante los últimos dos años.

La llamada Mother Monster también está nominada a Mejor Video, Mejor Álbum, Mejor Colaboración (por su trabajo con Bruno Mars en Die with a Smile) y Mejor Canción Pop. Además, su videoclip Abracadabra compite en múltiples categorías técnicas, como Dirección, Dirección de Arte, Fotografía, Edición, Efectos Visuales y Coreografía.

Bruno Mars suma 9 nominaciones en los VMAs 2025, destacando en Video del Año, Canción del Año y Mejor Colaboración.

Bruno Mars suma 9 nominaciones en los VMAs 2025, destacando en Video del Año, Canción del Año y Mejor Colaboración.Fuente: Instagram: @brunomars

Los más nominados de los VMAs 2025

Detrás de Gaga, Bruno Mars suma once nominaciones y Kendrick Lamar diez. Sabrina Carpenter y ,Rosé de Blackpink, figuran con ocho menciones, mientras que Ariana Grande y The Weeknd compiten en siete categorías.

Por su parte, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll y Tate McRae cuentan con cuatro nominaciones cada uno. Taylor Swift y Beyoncé, a pesar de su historial en ediciones anteriores, solo figuran este año en la categoría de Artista del Año.

La categoría principal, Mejor Video del Año, reúne a Ariana Grande (Brighter Days Ahead), Billie Eilish (Birds of a Feather), Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us), Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars (Die with a Smile), Rosé y Bruno Mars (Apt.), Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild) y The Weeknd con Playboi Carti (Timeless).

Bad Bunny compite en 6 categorías, incluidas Artista del Año, Mejor Video Latino y Mejor Álbum.

Bad Bunny compite en 6 categorías, incluidas Artista del Año, Mejor Video Latino y Mejor Álbum.Fuente: Instagram: @badbunnypr

Presencia latina en los VMAs 2025

Bad Bunny destaca entre los artistas latinos con cuatro nominaciones: Artista del Año, Mejor Álbum (Debí tirar más fotos), Mejor Video de Formato Largo y Mejor Artista Latino, categoría en la que compite con J Balvin, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro y Shakira.

Shakira, quien en 2023 recibió el Video Vanguard Award, vuelve este año con Soltera, marcando su regreso en solitario a los premios. La cantante colombiana ha acumulado 24 nominaciones a lo largo de su carrera, de las cuales ha ganado en cuatro ocasiones. Su victoria más reciente fue con TQG, su colaboración con Karol G.

Rosé, de BLACKPINK, logra 7 nominaciones, entre ellas Video del Año, Canción del Año y Mejor Video Pop.

Rosé, de BLACKPINK, logra 7 nominaciones, entre ellas Video del Año, Canción del Año y Mejor Video Pop.Fuente: Instagram: @roses_are_rosie

El K-pop también dice presente

Los artistas surcoreanos también están fuertemente representados en los MTV VMAs 2025. Rosé, Lisa, Jennie y Jisoo, todas integrantes de Blackpink, recibieron nominaciones por sus trabajos individuales. Jimin, miembro de BTS, figura con el tema Who, mientras que Stray Kids y Aespa también destacan con nuevas producciones.

Shakira obtiene una nominación en los VMAs 2025, como Mejor Video Latino.

Shakira obtiene una nominación en los VMAs 2025, como Mejor Video Latino.Fuente: Instagram: @shakira

¿Cuándo y dónde se entregan los MTV VMAs 2025?

La entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards 2025 se llevará a cabo el domingo 7 de septiembre en el UBS Arena, en Nueva York. Por primera vez, el evento será transmitido por CBS y en simultáneo a través de la plataforma Paramount+ en Estados Unidos.

Jimin, de BTS, compite en Mejor Video K-pop, junto a Rosé, Aesp, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa y Stray Kids.

Jimin, de BTS, compite en Mejor Video K-pop, junto a Rosé, Aesp, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa y Stray Kids.Fuente: Instagram: @j.m

Lista completa de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2025

Video del año

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
  • The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless

Artista del Año

  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lady Gaga
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Canción del Año

  • Alex Warren – Ordinary
  • Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
  • Doechii – Anxiety
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
  • Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Lorde – What Was That
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Tate McRae – Sports Car
  • The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless

Mejor Álbum

  • Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
  • Kendrick Lamar – GNX
  • Lady Gaga – Mayhem
  • Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Alex Warren
  • Ella Langley
  • Gigi Perez
  • Lola Young
  • Sombr
  • The Marías

Actuación del Año de MTV PUSH

  • Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Ago. 2024)
  • Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song (Sept. 2024)
  • Mark Ambor – Belong Together (Oct. 2024)
  • Lay Bankz – Graveyard (Nov. 2024)
  • Dasha – Bye Bye Bye (Dic. 2024)
  • Katseye – Touch (Ene. 2025)
  • Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani (Feb. 2025)
  • Leon Thomas – Yes It Is (Mar. 2025)
  • Livingston – Shadow (Abr. 2025)
  • Damiano David – Next Summer (May. 2025)
  • Gigi Perez – Sailor Song (Jun. 2025)
  • Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out (Jul. 2025)

Mejor Video Pop

  • Alex Warren – Ordinary
  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Mejor Video Hip Hop

  • Doechii – Anxiety
  • Drake – Nokia
  • Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
  • GloRilla feat. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • LL Cool J feat. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
  • Travis Scott – 4x4

Mejor Video R&B

  • Chris Brown – Residuals
  • Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
  • Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
  • PartyNextDoor – No Chill
  • Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
  • SZA – Drive
  • The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless

Mejor Video Alternativo

  • Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
  • Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
  • Lola Young – Messy
  • MGK and Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
  • Sombr – Back to Friends
  • The Marías – Back to Me

Mejor Video Rock

  • Coldplay – All My Love
  • Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
  • Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
  • Lenny Kravitz – Honey
  • Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
  • Twenty One Pilots – The Contract

Mejor Video Latino

  • Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
  • J Balvin – Río
  • Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
  • Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
  • Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos – Khé?
  • Shakira – Soltera

Mejor Video K-pop

  • Aespa – Whiplash
  • Jennie – Like Jennie
  • Jimin – Who
  • Jisoo – Earthquake
  • Lisa feat. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again
  • Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
  • Rosé – Toxic Till the End

Mejor Video Afrobeats

  • Asake and Travis Scott – Active
  • Burna Boy and Travis Scott – TaTaTa
  • Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly)
  • Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
  • Tems and Asake – Get It Right
  • Tyla – Push 2 Start
  • Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart

Mejor Video Country

  • Chris Stapleton – Think I'm in Love with You
  • Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – I'm Gonna Love You
  • Jelly Roll – Liar
  • Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
  • Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
  • Morgan Wallen – Smile

Mejor Colaboración

  • Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs – Backup Plan
  • Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd

Mejor Video de Formato Largo

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
  • Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
  • Mac Miller – Balloonerism
  • Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Video para el Bien

  • Burna Boy – Higher
  • Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess
  • Doechii – Anxiety
  • Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
  • Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
  • Zach Hood feat. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
  • Melanie Martinez – LEECHES

Mejor Dirección

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (Dir: Christian Breslauer)
  • Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Dir: Aidan Zamiri)
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Dir: Dave Free y Kendrick Lamar)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Dir: Gaga, Bethany Vargas y Parris Goebel)
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (Dir: Bruno Mars y Daniel Ramos)
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (Dir: Vania Heymann y Gal Muggia)

Mejor Dirección de Arte

  • Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Dir. arte: Daniel Lane)
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Dir. arte: Freyja Bardell)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Dir. arte: Wesley Goodrich)
  • Lorde – Man of the Year (Dir. arte: Chad Keith y Jenny Lass)
  • Miley Cyrus – End of the World (Dir. arte: David Meyer)
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (Dir. arte: Elizabet Puksto)

Mejor Fotografía

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (DP: Jeff Cronenweth)
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire (DP: Nic Minns)
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (DP: Xiaolong Liu)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (DP: Xiaolong Liu)
  • Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover (DP: Benoît Debie)
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (DP: Chris Ripley)

Mejor Edición

  • Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Editor: Neal Farmer)
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire (Editor: Liam Pethick)
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Editores: Chaz Smedley y Eddy Street Post)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Editora: Sofia Kerpan)
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (Editores: Heymann, Muggia, Rondeau)
  • Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (Editores: William Town y Modern Post)

Mejor Coreografía

  • Doechii – Anxiety (Coreógrafo: Robbie Blue)
  • FKA Twigs – Eusexua (Coreógrafa: Zoi Tatopoulos)
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Coreógrafa: Charm La'Donna)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Coreógrafa: Parris Goebel)
  • Tyla – Push 2 Start (Coreógrafa: Lee-ché Janecke)
  • Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly (Coreógrafa: Zoi Tatopoulos)

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (VFX: Mathematic)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (VFX: Yeap Crew, Karikh, Eyth)
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (VFX: Maksymilian Rafal Ojster)
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (VFX: Heymann y Tal Baltuch)
  • Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (VFX: Daniel Saldivar y White Rhino VFX)
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow (VFX: Zeke Faust)

