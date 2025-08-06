MTV VMAs 2025: todos los nominados, con Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars y Rosé entre los favoritos

En esta edición, Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones en 12 categorías gracias a su disco Mayhem. Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar y Rosé también figuran entre los favoritos.

Lady Gaga encabeza la lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2025. Con 12 nominaciones, la artista domina las principales categorías como Artista del Año y Canción del Año, impulsada por el éxito de su más reciente álbum Mayhem. Así, Gaga destrona a Taylor Swift, quien había liderado las nominaciones durante los últimos dos años.

La llamada Mother Monster también está nominada a Mejor Video, Mejor Álbum, Mejor Colaboración (por su trabajo con Bruno Mars en Die with a Smile) y Mejor Canción Pop. Además, su videoclip Abracadabra compite en múltiples categorías técnicas, como Dirección, Dirección de Arte, Fotografía, Edición, Efectos Visuales y Coreografía.

Los más nominados de los VMAs 2025

Detrás de Gaga, Bruno Mars suma once nominaciones y Kendrick Lamar diez. Sabrina Carpenter y ,Rosé de Blackpink, figuran con ocho menciones, mientras que Ariana Grande y The Weeknd compiten en siete categorías.

Por su parte, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll y Tate McRae cuentan con cuatro nominaciones cada uno. Taylor Swift y Beyoncé, a pesar de su historial en ediciones anteriores, solo figuran este año en la categoría de Artista del Año.

La categoría principal, Mejor Video del Año, reúne a Ariana Grande (Brighter Days Ahead), Billie Eilish (Birds of a Feather), Kendrick Lamar (Not Like Us), Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars (Die with a Smile), Rosé y Bruno Mars (Apt.), Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild) y The Weeknd con Playboi Carti (Timeless).

Presencia latina en los VMAs 2025

Bad Bunny destaca entre los artistas latinos con cuatro nominaciones: Artista del Año, Mejor Álbum (Debí tirar más fotos), Mejor Video de Formato Largo y Mejor Artista Latino, categoría en la que compite con J Balvin, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro y Shakira.

Shakira, quien en 2023 recibió el Video Vanguard Award, vuelve este año con Soltera, marcando su regreso en solitario a los premios. La cantante colombiana ha acumulado 24 nominaciones a lo largo de su carrera, de las cuales ha ganado en cuatro ocasiones. Su victoria más reciente fue con TQG, su colaboración con Karol G.

El K-pop también dice presente

Los artistas surcoreanos también están fuertemente representados en los MTV VMAs 2025. Rosé, Lisa, Jennie y Jisoo, todas integrantes de Blackpink, recibieron nominaciones por sus trabajos individuales. Jimin, miembro de BTS, figura con el tema Who, mientras que Stray Kids y Aespa también destacan con nuevas producciones.

¿Cuándo y dónde se entregan los MTV VMAs 2025?

La entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards 2025 se llevará a cabo el domingo 7 de septiembre en el UBS Arena, en Nueva York. Por primera vez, el evento será transmitido por CBS y en simultáneo a través de la plataforma Paramount+ en Estados Unidos.

Lista completa de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2025

Video del año

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless

Artista del Año

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Canción del Año

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Doechii – Anxiety

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Lorde – What Was That

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Tate McRae – Sports Car

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless

Mejor Álbum

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Actuación del Año de MTV PUSH

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Ago. 2024)

Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song (Sept. 2024)

Mark Ambor – Belong Together (Oct. 2024)

Lay Bankz – Graveyard (Nov. 2024)

Dasha – Bye Bye Bye (Dic. 2024)

Katseye – Touch (Ene. 2025)

Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani (Feb. 2025)

Leon Thomas – Yes It Is (Mar. 2025)

Livingston – Shadow (Abr. 2025)

Damiano David – Next Summer (May. 2025)

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song (Jun. 2025)

Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out (Jul. 2025)

Mejor Video Pop

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Mejor Video Hip Hop

Doechii – Anxiety

Drake – Nokia

Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me

GloRilla feat. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

LL Cool J feat. Eminem – Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott – 4x4

Mejor Video R&B

Chris Brown – Residuals

Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)

Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

PartyNextDoor – No Chill

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

SZA – Drive

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless

Mejor Video Alternativo

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons – Wake Up

Lola Young – Messy

MGK and Jelly Roll – Lonely Road

Sombr – Back to Friends

The Marías – Back to Me

Mejor Video Rock

Coldplay – All My Love

Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)

Green Day – One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz – Honey

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots – The Contract

Mejor Video Latino

Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable

J Balvin – Río

Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma – La Patrulla

Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos – Khé?

Shakira – Soltera

Mejor Video K-pop

Aespa – Whiplash

Jennie – Like Jennie

Jimin – Who

Jisoo – Earthquake

Lisa feat. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again

Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom

Rosé – Toxic Till the End

Mejor Video Afrobeats

Asake and Travis Scott – Active

Burna Boy and Travis Scott – TaTaTa

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly)

Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)

Tems and Asake – Get It Right

Tyla – Push 2 Start

Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart

Mejor Video Country

Chris Stapleton – Think I'm in Love with You

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – I'm Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll – Liar

Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?

Morgan Wallen – Smile

Mejor Colaboración

Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs – Backup Plan

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd

Mejor Video de Formato Largo

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

Damiano David – Funny Little Stories

Mac Miller – Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Video para el Bien

Burna Boy – Higher

Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess

Doechii – Anxiety

Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me

Zach Hood feat. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking

Melanie Martinez – LEECHES

Mejor Dirección

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (Dir: Christian Breslauer)

Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Dir: Aidan Zamiri)

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Dir: Dave Free y Kendrick Lamar)

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Dir: Gaga, Bethany Vargas y Parris Goebel)

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (Dir: Bruno Mars y Daniel Ramos)

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (Dir: Vania Heymann y Gal Muggia)

Mejor Dirección de Arte

Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Dir. arte: Daniel Lane)

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Dir. arte: Freyja Bardell)

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Dir. arte: Wesley Goodrich)

Lorde – Man of the Year (Dir. arte: Chad Keith y Jenny Lass)

Miley Cyrus – End of the World (Dir. arte: David Meyer)

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (Dir. arte: Elizabet Puksto)

Mejor Fotografía

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (DP: Jeff Cronenweth)

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire (DP: Nic Minns)

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (DP: Xiaolong Liu)

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (DP: Xiaolong Liu)

Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover (DP: Benoît Debie)

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (DP: Chris Ripley)

Mejor Edición

Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Editor: Neal Farmer)

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire (Editor: Liam Pethick)

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Editores: Chaz Smedley y Eddy Street Post)

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Editora: Sofia Kerpan)

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (Editores: Heymann, Muggia, Rondeau)

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (Editores: William Town y Modern Post)

Mejor Coreografía

Doechii – Anxiety (Coreógrafo: Robbie Blue)

FKA Twigs – Eusexua (Coreógrafa: Zoi Tatopoulos)

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Coreógrafa: Charm La'Donna)

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Coreógrafa: Parris Goebel)

Tyla – Push 2 Start (Coreógrafa: Lee-ché Janecke)

Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly (Coreógrafa: Zoi Tatopoulos)

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (VFX: Mathematic)

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (VFX: Yeap Crew, Karikh, Eyth)

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (VFX: Maksymilian Rafal Ojster)

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (VFX: Heymann y Tal Baltuch)

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (VFX: Daniel Saldivar y White Rhino VFX)

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow (VFX: Zeke Faust)

