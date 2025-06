Entre gritos y súplicas: la insólita reacción de un jugador del Auckland City al negarse a ser sustituido

WEATHER DELAY!



The second half of @SLBenfica x @AucklandCity_FC has been delayed due to weather conditions. Stay tuned for more information!



Watch the @fifacwc | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SLBAKL pic.twitter.com/LPG1wI8fkd